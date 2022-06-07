NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

katy perry

A Free Katy Perry Themed Drag Picnic Is Coming To Toronto & There'll Be So Many Treats

Eat like a "California Girl!"

Toronto Associate Editor
Katy Perry having brunch. Right: CN Tower in Toronto

Calling all "California Girls" in Toronto because there will be a "fine, fresh, fierce," and free drag picnic coming to the city later this month.

SkipTheDishes is bringing this event to Toronto to celebrate Pride, National Picnic Day and their collaboration with Katy Perry to fans in the city.

On June 18, the company is hosting the Katy-inspired picnic at 164 Bathurst Street in Toronto and will have three available seating time slots, each around 90 minutes long.*

Anyone interested should check for availability on OpenTable as the event is first-come, first-serve and only have openings at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Keep in mind that the time slots open up on June 10 at 10 a.m., so get your reminders ready and roaring!

Katy Perry in the SkipTheDishes ad.SkipTheDishes | HandoutSkipTheDishes | Handout

Pride and Katy Perry just make sense, so Skip, along with the help of local favourites, will give people the treats they deserve. Craig's Cookies will be providing "Katy Perry-inspired Black Cherry Pie" cookie flavour, and Cafe Neon will bring the other picnic classics like pastries, juices and more.

Oh, and there's more! According to the company, there will be live performances from "iconic Canadian drag queens," according to the company. Picnic-goers will be able to see Xtacy Love, International Pageant Winner, Mother of Priyanka and more.

Skip & Katy Perry | Did Somebody Say

In May, SkipTheDishes and the star released a video under their "Did Somebody Say" campaign, similar to Snoop Dogg's one from a while back. However, this one is more colourful, full of delicious foods and outrageous outfits. Honestly, how could you expect anything other than Katy wearing a hat with a ginormous piece of cheese on it?

"A little sushi while I watch a movie, papaya salad while I sing a ballad, need an ice cream make it a swirl, gotta treat the California girl," she sings.

"Bon appetite from me, Katy Perry," the star concludes.

*This article has been updated.

