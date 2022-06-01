NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

members only waffle house

Toronto's Members Only Is Getting A New NSFW Treat & You Can Eat Out For Pride Month

The "Majesty" arrives this Saturday.

Toronto Staff Writer
NSFW waffles from Members Only Waffle House.

Toronto's Members Only Waffle House is adding a new treat to their menu this weekend, and you'll be able to whet your appetite with another naughty set of NSFW waffles.

The iconic waffle house is well-known for its member-shaped waffles. Still, just in time for Pride month, customers will be able to indulge in a *cough cough* taco-shaped waffle doused in chocolate sauce, sprinkles and topped with gelato from Death In Venice Gelato.

This finger-licking treat will arrive in store at 252 Queen Street West in Toronto this Saturday, June 4, and will retail for $13.80 all summer long.

The sensual dessert deemed the "Majesty" will come with a hot waffle and your choice of white chocolate sesame or Nutella biscotti gelato from Death In Venice Gelato.

Guests will be able to customize their desserts and satisfy their cravings by adding white chocolate, dark chocolate or milk chocolate drizzle and sprinkles to their order.

Owner Kirsty Fan told Narcity that "the Majesty heralds a new era for Members Only Waffle House."

"Not only are we excited to share this new experience to both our new and existing members, but we wanted to explore our own selfish curiosity of the senses — providing a hot n' cold dessert fitting for summer," said Fan. "It just so happens that the arrival of the Majesty aligns so perfectly with the month of Pride — we finally have a treat that completes the path of membership and is 100% inclusive guaranteed."

To grab a mouthful of the "Majesty" and complete your membership, you can head over to Members Only Waffle House before they're gone at the end of the summer.

