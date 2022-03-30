Kelly Clarkson Just Legally Changed Her Name & Here's Why She Made The Switch
Don't worry, you can still call Kelly Clarkson.
Kelly Clarkson has legally changed her name and we're just as shocked as you are.
While we think her new name isn't quite as catchy, it sounds like she had a very good reason for making the switch.
Kelly Brianne Clarkson has changed her legal name to Kelly Brianne, her middle name, after a pretty rough divorce.
"I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name, so I just kept my middle name for my personal life," the singer said in an interview with People.
She added one little tidbit that will be music to many people's ears: "I'm still Kelly Clarkson."
In other words, she's still Kelly Clarkson the artist, even if she's called Kelly Brianne in her personal life.
Brianne/Clarkson was granted her new name on Monday by a judge in California, according to Us Weekly, which obtained court documents about the change. Clarkson was her last name from birth.
"The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner’s name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE," states the court documents.
Earlier in March, Clarkson and now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock settled their divorce.
Clarkson has primary custody over their two children but has to pay monthly child and spousal support. While Clarkson was awarded their Montana ranch, Blackstock has been allowed to live there until June, but has to pay Clarkson rent. Blackstock and Clarkson were married for seven years.
Clarkson opened up about her divorce in 2020 to Today.
"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster fire," she said at the time. "Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."
Clarkson recently released a Christmas album When Christmas Comes Around... and is host of the daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show. We're pretty sure the show won't be changing its name
She is also co-hosting a new show with Snoop Dog, American Song Contest.
"I don't think I can change Clarkson at this point, I'm 20 years in," she joked to People.
Rest assured, Kelly Brianne will still use the stage name Kelly Clarkson!
Now go off and be strong, like a Kelly Clarkson song.