Kelly Clarkson Addresses Allegations Of 'Toxic' Work Culture At ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Clarkson is taking action.
Kelly Clarkson is making space for change after allegations of a toxic work environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Former and current employees on the daytime talk show told Rolling Stone they are underpaid, overworked and that their mental health has suffered while working on the show.
In the exposé published by the Rolling Stone on May 12, the publication described the anonymous employees as industry veterans, with one current employee and ten former employees.
Although, a source claimed that Clarkson had been sheltered from the unhappiness of the show's employees.
"NBC is protecting the show because it's their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is," a former employee told Rolling Stone.
Another employee admitted that the job had brought them to tears.
"I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, 'Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?'"
Clarkson took to Instagram on May 13 to address the allegations and said it was "unacceptable" that anyone was feeling unheard or disrespected on the show.
"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," wrote Clarkson.
Clarkson said she has always been committed to creating a safe environment and that as the show prepares to relocate to New York, she will be doubling down on that commitment.
"I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in NY is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."
Clarkson is also backing up her claims of change with action and promised that all senior staff, including herself, will undergo leadership training "to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."
A spokesperson for NBCU told Entertainment Tonight that they are "committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue."
"When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate," the spokesperson told ET. "The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."
Narcity reached out to NBCU for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.