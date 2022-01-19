Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

This Ontario TikToker Made An Epic Backyard Skating Course & It's Going Viral (VIDEOS)

Could this be any more Canadian? 🇨🇦

Toronto Staff Writer
This Ontario TikToker Made An Epic Backyard Skating Course & It's Going Viral (VIDEOS)
coachjeremyhth | TikTok

Have you ever wondered what the picture-perfect Canadian backyard looks like in the wintertime?

Well, this TikToker from Barrie, Ontario is showing off what dreams are made of with a skating trail that goes from the driveway all the way around the house towards a homemade hockey rink — or through the woods and into a hot tent (if you take a different path).

Narcity spoke with Jeremy Rupke, who is behind the TikTok account that documents the dreamy winter wonderland. Rupke shared how the idea to create the "ultimate Canadian backyard" kicked off when his kids, Mason and Olivia, had their birthday parties cancelled because of the pandemic over the last two years.

@coachjeremyhth

Reply to @deepfriendmolars Why walk when you can skate!? #canadian #canada #canadiandad @coachjeremyhth

"This year instead of planning a birthday party in a public place that could be cancelled I decided to make my backyard an epic spot to host the party," Rupke said.

"Mason's 7th birthday party was on [January] 16th and I already had a backyard rink set up, but to make things even more epic I decided to build a skating trail leading from the driveway, around the house, down the hill past the rink, and into the woods."

@coachjeremyhth

We had some warm weather melt the ice, but we’re almost back and with some upgrades! #odrszn #canada

Creating the downhill portion of the skating trail was, according to Rupke, the most difficult so far.

"Once it gets icy, there is no easy way to stay in one place, so shoveling snow, or working a snowblower on it becomes tricky. It took a week of solid work to complete," Rupke shared.

@coachjeremyhth

Reply to @davemoesdyk I’m not trying to melt it 😉

But, the determination to create the idyllic backyard oasis doesn't stop at a 400-foot-long skating trail that winds around the property.

"Last year, I made a small igloo," Rupke said. "I'm thinking of creating something a little bigger than that this year, maybe a snow hotel — a snowtel."

Who doesn't love a classic dad joke?

@coachjeremyhth

Would you skate on it? Are we going to get hurt? Filming a full YT video tomorrow!

While everything was created with his kids in mind, he said the neighbours do come over to enjoy the trail and rink, and Rupke tries to have them over "as often as possible" to relish in the true Great White North wonders of his yard.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles
ontario reopening

Ontario TikTokers Made An 'Imagine' Parody For Lockdown & It's So Relatable (VIDEO)

"Imagine there's a lockdown.. It isn't hard to do."

Mikaelmmelo | TikTok

In season one of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may remember the "Imagine" video Gal Gadot and other celebrities made of them singing the popular John Lennon song –which elicited mixed reviews, to say the least.

Ontario TikTokers have decided to bring back the unfortunate trend which Gadot has since admitted was "in poor taste" in a spoofed version about Ontario lockdowns.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian tiktok

These TikTokers Are Getting Real About Canadian Slang & Oop We Feel So Seen (VIDEOS)

"Yeah, no" and "No, yeah" are two very different things. 🇨🇦

barbellboa | TikTok, heytherescottie | TikTok

From coast to coast, each section of the country has its own unique sayings, but it turns out there's also tons of Canadian slang that seems to be universal across the country.

So, if you've ever "oop"-ed, told someone to "give 'er" or casually mentioned that you're headed to "Timmies," you probably recognize a few of these special Canuck phrases.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman On TikTok Says She Ate Too Much All-You-Can-Eat Sushi & Ended Up In The Hospital

She was trying to get her money's worth

danielleshap | TikTok

A woman on TikTok just learned the difference between "all you can eat" and "all you should eat." And she did it the hard way.

Danielle Shapiro recently shared a TikTok video of herself feasting on more than 30 rolls of sushi and other items at a buffet, but things took a hard turn in her follow-up video.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 ontario

These 3 Things Will Help Flatten The Omicron Curve, Says Head Of Ontario's Science Table

Lifting restrictions will lead to a "flare-up."

Elton Law | Dreamstime

As Ontario continues its battle with the Omicron variant, with recent gathering limits and capacity restrictions in effect, many have been left wondering what can help us get through this wave quicker.

Narcity spoke with Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, who offered up some insight on how Ontario can flatten the curve of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and ease the strain on our health care system.

Keep Reading Show less