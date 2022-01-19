This Ontario TikToker Made An Epic Backyard Skating Course & It's Going Viral (VIDEOS)
Could this be any more Canadian? 🇨🇦
Have you ever wondered what the picture-perfect Canadian backyard looks like in the wintertime?
Well, this TikToker from Barrie, Ontario is showing off what dreams are made of with a skating trail that goes from the driveway all the way around the house towards a homemade hockey rink — or through the woods and into a hot tent (if you take a different path).
Narcity spoke with Jeremy Rupke, who is behind the TikTok account that documents the dreamy winter wonderland. Rupke shared how the idea to create the "ultimate Canadian backyard" kicked off when his kids, Mason and Olivia, had their birthday parties cancelled because of the pandemic over the last two years.
Reply to @deepfriendmolars Why walk when you can skate!? #canadian #canada #canadiandad @coachjeremyhth
"This year instead of planning a birthday party in a public place that could be cancelled I decided to make my backyard an epic spot to host the party," Rupke said.
"Mason's 7th birthday party was on [January] 16th and I already had a backyard rink set up, but to make things even more epic I decided to build a skating trail leading from the driveway, around the house, down the hill past the rink, and into the woods."
We had some warm weather melt the ice, but we’re almost back and with some upgrades! #odrszn #canada
Creating the downhill portion of the skating trail was, according to Rupke, the most difficult so far.
"Once it gets icy, there is no easy way to stay in one place, so shoveling snow, or working a snowblower on it becomes tricky. It took a week of solid work to complete," Rupke shared.
Reply to @davemoesdyk I’m not trying to melt it 😉
But, the determination to create the idyllic backyard oasis doesn't stop at a 400-foot-long skating trail that winds around the property.
"Last year, I made a small igloo," Rupke said. "I'm thinking of creating something a little bigger than that this year, maybe a snow hotel — a snowtel."
Who doesn't love a classic dad joke?
Would you skate on it? Are we going to get hurt? Filming a full YT video tomorrow!
While everything was created with his kids in mind, he said the neighbours do come over to enjoy the trail and rink, and Rupke tries to have them over "as often as possible" to relish in the true Great White North wonders of his yard.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.