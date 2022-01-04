7 TikToks & Reels That Show How Everyone Is Feeling RN After Ontario's Step 2 Announcement
It's a ✨vibe ✨
Ontario announced it will be heading into a modified version of Step Two (2.0) of its reopening plan on January 5, and the TikToks and Instagram reels about it are already on point.
On Wednesday, the province will see a slew of new restrictions like smaller gathering limits, the closure of indoor dining and several other public spaces, and students switching to remote learning, come into effect.
While these restrictions are expected to stick around for at least the next three weeks, many Ontarians have made it clear that they are tired of health measures.
@jimmerplslikeme Ontario is Vibin’ today :) #fyp #ontario #canada #fyp #dougford #lockdown #restaurant #covid #viral #beer ♬ original sound - user1
"Hey guys, we're in Ontario, and if you're wondering how we're doing in Ontario, and you're in another province, we're chipper today! We're in a good little — issa vibe," TikTok user Jimmer Lowe started off in the vid before laughing.
"We're laughing because the government pulled a little prank on us. Two days ago they were like 'Uhhh, everyone's going back to school, don't you worry about a thing baby' and then today they're like 'worry about that thing.'"
The Ford government previously postponed the return to in-person learning to January 5, but then pushed back the return date to "at least" January 17, having students go back to remote learning.
@thismomenjoys
Brought to you by Doug Ford #momtok #momlife #momsoftiktok #ontariolockdown #fyp #ontariomom #outdoordining #covid2022 #dougford #ontario
While indoor dining will be temporarily banned during the next few weeks, outdoor dining with some restrictions, delivery, and takeout are still permitted. One TikToker decided to demonstrate how outdoor dining could look as Ontario moves deeper into the cold, winter months, and woof... no thanks.
On top of indoor dining closing for the next few weeks, gyms and recreational fitness facilities will also be shut down during this time.
"We riot at dawn, who's with me?" one person on Instagram said in a reel.
@caramiagabs
in case anyone was wondering how Ontario is doing 😭 #fyp #dougford #covid #lockdown
Using an audio clip of Elmo, one TikTok user poked some holes in Ford's new measures.
As of December 31, the Ontario government changed the rules for COVID-19 testing and isolation periods for the province. PCR tests are now only eligible to "vulnerable individuals," and rapid antigen tests are being prioritized for those in high-risk settings like hospitals and long-term care homes.
Be warned, the following video has explicit language.
@dancinwayne2
People in Ontario currently #anotherlockdowncoming #lockdownagain😥 #ontariolockdowndown #herewegoagain😭 #staysafefriends #canadalockdowncheck #restrictionsagain #omicronvibes #welcome2022☺️
A TikTok using audio from an iconic Step Brothers clip with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly beautifully captures the general sentiment of new restrictions in the province. Did Ford and health restrictions just become best friends?
@jameslifee
#answer to @nasrinmiah786 Shoutout to Dougie for keeping this video relevant in 2022 #ontario #ontariolockdown #ontariotravels #ontariotiktok #canada
One TikTok painfully aged well, as one poster reshared their clip from 2021, when Ontario was under similar restrictions, with a quick little shoutout to "Dougie for keeping this video relevant in 2022."
@samislaughing
I am becoming just as unhinged as these measures #ontario #dougford #covid #covid19 #roadmapoutoflockdown #pandemic #onpoli #publichealth
Another person pretended to pose as the Ontario government, making the announcement "live from the ninth circle of hell," and called the modified Step Two a "random vintage throwback."
"What other joy can we just squash from your life?" Facts.