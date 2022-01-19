Ontario TikTokers Made An 'Imagine' Parody For Lockdown & It's So Relatable (VIDEO)
"Imagine there's a lockdown.. It isn't hard to do."
In season one of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may remember the "Imagine" video Gal Gadot and other celebrities made of them singing the popular John Lennon song –which elicited mixed reviews, to say the least.
Ontario TikTokers have decided to bring back the unfortunate trend which Gadot has since admitted was "in poor taste" in a spoofed version about Ontario lockdowns.
The video features 16 popular Ontario Tiktokers taking turns singing spoofed lyrics of "Imagine" with snarky commentary about Ontario's latest set of COVID-19 restrictions in the province's modified version of Step Two.
@mikaelmmelo ✨ Imagine all the people - Ontario Edition✨ #COVID #imagine #Ontario #DougFord #Pandemic #Lockdown #OnPoli #OntarioLockdown #omicron #galgadot ♬ original sound - mikaelmmelo
Mikael Melo, a comedy TikToker who often pokes fun at the Ontario government, organized the video featuring big TikTokers like PeterNugget, Charlotte Dobre, ProllyNotAlex and more.
The video starts with Melo singing "Imagine there's a lockdown," with each creator adding a line to the song.
Some standout examples include "Living in a Sh*t hole," " We may say that were depressed –But I'm not the only one," and more about indoor dining, gyms and schools.
Melo told Narcity he got the idea when the new restrictions were announced and thought it would be the perfect way to give Ontarians a laugh while making fun of the original video.
"I noticed the reaction online and how sad people were – you know we're kind of back to where we started. So I thought what better way to make people laugh and recreate something that was so cringy and give it an Ontario spin."
Melo says he started reaching out to Tiktokers he followed and was a fan of in Ontario until the collaboration became a reality.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.