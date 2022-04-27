Torontonians Share What They Were Finally Able To Do After Lockdown & It's So Wholesome
Torontonians are back at the Raptors games and nature is healing.
What is something that you were craving to do after restrictions were lifted? A Toronto subreddit user posted a wholesome call out asking for people to share what "thing" they really wanted to do during COVID-19 lockdowns and were finally able to take part in.
COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions took a major toll on the activities and experiences available to Torontonians, but as restrictions have eased, life has begun to return to a cautious new normal, and many people are dipping their toes back into old and new passions.
Commenters on the Reddit thread shared heartwarming accounts of how they are getting back out there and enjoying life, from attending Raptors games to travelling the world.
Here are some of their responses:
Going out dancing
"Went out dancing and went right in front of the speakers so I could feel the bass in my stomach, I'd missed that feeling so much."
Attending a concert
"A concert! There wasn’t a mosh pit (oh, how I miss them!) but there were no seats and there was so much dancing. First time I’ve felt alive in so long. I was supposed to have seven concerts in 2020 that were all cancelled, so now I need to make up for lost time! Nothing replaces live music."
"Now just need to screw up my courage and ask someone I’m into out, ha."
Stand up comedy show
"Go out into a crowd was the goal. I did it when I hit a stand up show at a bar. It was shoulder to shoulder packed. Felt anxiety inducing but also freeing. Hearing the comics tell COVID jokes felt good. Lots of heavy conversation surrounding COVID. It was nice to laugh about it for once."
Toronto Raptors game
"Go to a Raptors game! By gawd two years without was brutal. The feel when they won game 4 was incredible."
Attend a convention
"Conventions! Felt good to be in the Artist Alley again during March Comicon."
Catching flights
"Travel. In November 2021 I finally did it, went to Portugal for 2 weeks. Then last month I went and worked from Mexico for a bit (my job is remote). Next month I'm road tripping Iceland and in the fall going to Galapagos."
"Travel was always such a big part of my life pre pandemic, not doing it for nearly 2 yrs was really rough. I'm still cautious when it comes to the pandemic, but I'm now in a place where I feel like I can navigate traveling in a relatively safe way, and for me the risks involved are worth it. Feels really good."
