Ontario Man Goes Viral After Ranting About Canada's New Alcohol Guidelines On TV
"That's just not feasible, not in this country!"
A man from St. Catharines is going viral after talking about his views on Canada's new alcohol guidelines on television, and people are finding his rant so relatable.
Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) conducted a study about consuming alcohol that began in July 2020. The guidelines are meant to help Canadians make "well-informed and responsible decisions about their alcohol consumption," they stated.
According to CCSA, the standard amount of alcohol a Canadian should consume is two standard drinks or less per week. Three or more could cause risks to your health, including cancer and heart disease.
CHCH, an independent television station in Hamilton, interviewed people outside of a Beer Store in St. Catharines and asked them questions regarding the new alcohol guidelines. As a result, this one particular man went viral.
New data suggests how many alcoholic drinks per week are safewww.youtube.com
"I don't know, maybe a couple of beers depends. On weekends maybe, you know, five-year beers," he said about his typical alcohol consumption.
But when he was told what the guidelines for alcohol consumption for Canadians were, the man said, "That's just not feasible, not in this country!"
"Well, come on, man, two drinks a week. What's that going to do for you?" he added.
The St. Catharines man doesn't believe that guidelines should be given in the first place, but regardless, he said, "It's heartbreaking and I can't even believe it."
The video was shared on Reddit on Sunday and the thread has around 2,000 comments.
"They picked the best guy to interview about this. I love how his beers per day keep going up. 2, 4 right it's only two more? Me? I'll have six. Love it," someone said.
Another said," 'How much do you drink a day?' 'Well, what day?' This is relatable af."
"Straight up legend. Dude doesn't even realize he will be remembered forever with this classic beaut," a Redditor commented.
In other words, people love this St. Catherines' man and relate to his rant in many ways.