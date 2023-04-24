Ontario's Famous Beer Store Guy Was Spotted Buying A Six-Pack & People Can't Handle It
He instantly became a viral hit at the beginning of this year when stopped by a news reporter outside of a Beer Store in St. Catharines, Ontario, who asked him about Canada's new alcohol guidelines.
His hilarious answers now have him known by many as the Beer Store Guy, and another post involving him has gone viral after he was spotted grabbing himself a six-pack and taking a photo with a fan.
"My friend met ‘THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND’ at the beer store," reads the caption of a Reddit post that's been seen by thousands of people and has gotten hundreds of comments.
from ontario
The post included a picture of the man himself carrying a six-pack of beer while standing next to someone else at the Beer Store.
We may not know the man's name, but many people know exactly what he's famous for.
"Well, that's just not feasible. Not in this country," was his response to the reporter who informed him about the new guidelines from the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) that suggest we should have two drinks a week, or less.
"Two drinks a week. What's that going to do for you? I mean, that doesn't even get you through a day," the man famously said.
While this new post marks perhaps the first time the man has surfaced online since he first went viral in January, people were immediately thrown back to that video.
"6 beers? What’s that gonna do for ya?" one person commented, reiterating that now-famous quote, while others repeated his love for tallboys and questions about whether it's healthier to drink four beers or two litres of Coca-Cola.
"He's so Canadian it's ridiculous," another person wrote.
Someone else referred to his viral video as a "Canadian Heritage Moment!"