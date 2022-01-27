Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
us weather

A Nor'easter 'Bomb Cyclone' Threatens The East Coast With Weekend Snow & Powerful Winds

Winter is coming for the northeastern U.S.

Global Editorial Fellow
A Nor'easter 'Bomb Cyclone' Threatens The East Coast With Weekend Snow & Powerful Winds
Alan Budman | Dreamstime

A bomb cyclone is threatening to hit the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada on Friday, and there's a chance that it could ruin plenty of weekends if it sticks around.

The U.S. National Weather Service warns that a winter storm could get supercharged over the Atlantic Ocean before it hits the East Coast, although forecasters still aren't certain whether it will happen.

"This strong coastal storm may cause heavy snow in the coastal Mid-Atlantic region with higher confidence for heavy snow over the Northeast, where high winds and coastal impacts are also likely through the weekend," stated the Weather Prediction Centre on Wednesday.

The storm is set to start over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and work its way toward the coast, where it will likely move from North Carolina up through New York. It is predicted that those who live in New England will get hit worst by the bomb cyclone.

While meteorologists are currently trying to figure out just how much snow will fall, CNN reported that cities from along Interstate-95 will get at least a foot of snow if not more. Some cities will likely experience hurricane-level wind gusts of up to 50 mph or more.

Unfortunately, it is still too early to tell just how bad the bomb cyclone is going to be. According to the National Weather Service of Boston, computer predictions are typically most accurate 48 hours prior to the storm. Anything over and there is a large margin for error.

You must be scratching your head thinking: "Well that's bad but what exactly is that?"

Meteorologists say a bomb cyclone is when warm air and cold air merge together and the pressure drops super quickly, hence the name "bomb."

It's kind of like how a tornado forms with hot and cold air mixing until they eventually start spinning around each other. Now add a snow storm to the mix and make it big enough to cover the East Coast.

As we move into the weekend, those who live in the northeastern part of the U.S. can expect more information from their local weather service as to how severe the storm will be in their region.

Bundle up, have those shovels on standby and stay warm this weekend!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada weather

Another 'Weather Bomb' Could Bring Blizzards To Canada & It Would Be The Third This Month

This is set to be a "high impact event" with 40 centimetres of snow expected! ❄️

Conor Hennessy | Unsplash

Another weekend, another snowstorm! Yet another "weather bomb" could be on the way for parts of Canada soon and it would be the third one to hit this month.

The Weather Network has forecast that a powerful nor'easter system is threatening to bring major snowfall, the risk of ice, heavy rain and powerful winds this weekend to Atlantic Canada.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Freezing Cold & Will Turn Snow Into Giant Blocks Of Ice

Travel conditions are about to get "hazardous."

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

On Wednesday, Ontario's weather is calling for an incoming clipper system that will bring gusty winds, slippery wet snow, and freezing drizzle to parts of the province, with motorists being warned to prepare for dangerous travel conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the system will bring 5 to 10 centimetres of snow to Snowbelt regions. Spots surrounding the Ottawa and Parry Sound areas will be hit the hardest.

Keep Reading Show less

Torontonian Walked In A Blizzard To A Resto & Fell To Their Knees When It Was Closed (VIDEO)

Sometimes only takeout will do.

@niceys.eatery | Instagram

Sometimes when you're craving your favourite takeout meal from a restaurant, nothing can get in your way.

An Ontarian must have been feeling that way about Nicey's Eatery, a Caribbean restaurant in Toronto, on Monday because they braved the province's snowstorm and icy roads on foot just to go to the eatery.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

9 Times Ontarians Were So Canadian It Hurt In Today’s Snowstorm

From skiing to snowplowing squirrels.

Alison Millington | Narcity, MissPrincipe | Twitter

Canadians are well known for their politeness and affinity for snow, and today's snowstorm may have proved the world right.

Ontario is in the midst of an intense snowstorm shutting down schools, highways, and flooding roads with mounds of snow but Ontarians have made the best out of the chilling situation.

Keep Reading Show less