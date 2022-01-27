A Nor'easter 'Bomb Cyclone' Threatens The East Coast With Weekend Snow & Powerful Winds
Winter is coming for the northeastern U.S.
A bomb cyclone is threatening to hit the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada on Friday, and there's a chance that it could ruin plenty of weekends if it sticks around.
The U.S. National Weather Service warns that a winter storm could get supercharged over the Atlantic Ocean before it hits the East Coast, although forecasters still aren't certain whether it will happen.
"This strong coastal storm may cause heavy snow in the coastal Mid-Atlantic region with higher confidence for heavy snow over the Northeast, where high winds and coastal impacts are also likely through the weekend," stated the Weather Prediction Centre on Wednesday.
Here are the latest key messages for the significant winter storm which may bring heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding to portions of the East Coast beginning Friday night and continuing into the weekend.pic.twitter.com/YjYurhZaSY— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWS Weather Prediction Center) 1643277624
The storm is set to start over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and work its way toward the coast, where it will likely move from North Carolina up through New York. It is predicted that those who live in New England will get hit worst by the bomb cyclone.
While meteorologists are currently trying to figure out just how much snow will fall, CNN reported that cities from along Interstate-95 will get at least a foot of snow if not more. Some cities will likely experience hurricane-level wind gusts of up to 50 mph or more.
Unfortunately, it is still too early to tell just how bad the bomb cyclone is going to be. According to the National Weather Service of Boston, computer predictions are typically most accurate 48 hours prior to the storm. Anything over and there is a large margin for error.
Confidence continues to increase that a coastal storm will bring significant winter impacts to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including the I-95 major metro areas, Friday through the weekend. Heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding are all possible. Stay tuned!pic.twitter.com/He1SosniY2— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWS Weather Prediction Center) 1643191208
You must be scratching your head thinking: "Well that's bad but what exactly is that?"
Meteorologists say a bomb cyclone is when warm air and cold air merge together and the pressure drops super quickly, hence the name "bomb."
It's kind of like how a tornado forms with hot and cold air mixing until they eventually start spinning around each other. Now add a snow storm to the mix and make it big enough to cover the East Coast.
As we move into the weekend, those who live in the northeastern part of the U.S. can expect more information from their local weather service as to how severe the storm will be in their region.
Bundle up, have those shovels on standby and stay warm this weekend!