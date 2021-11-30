Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
uk weather

Dozens Of People Were Snowed In For 3 Days At A UK Pub & They Actually Had A 'Good Time'

This is a Hallmark Christmas movie in the making 🎬

Dozens Of People Were Snowed In For 3 Days At A UK Pub & They Actually Had A 'Good Time'
The Tan Hill Innn | Facebook

After spending three days snowed in at the UK's highest pub, a group of over 60 people are finally finding themselves back in broad daylight.

The pub-goers went to Tan Hill Inn in Swaledale, Northern England for what was going to be a night of performances by Noasis, an Oasis cover band, last Friday.

Then Storm Arwen hit.

Although the guests knew a snowstorm was brewing, no one expected it to get bad enough that they would be stuck behind a wall of snow for three days.

After the band finished performing on Friday, patrons realized the gravity of the blizzard as two of the three routes into the pub had been cut off by snowdrift, while a downed power line blocked off the third.

With no way to get home, the guests got settled in for a night at the pub, sleeping on sofas and mattresses in the pub's lounge.

What was meant to be one night quickly became two and eventually three.

Pub staff and stranded guests made the most of the time spent cooped up together. They spent the three days playing board games, doing quizzes and karaoke, watching movies like Grease and Mama Mia!, drinking cold beer and enjoying performances by Noasis.

Pub co-founder Andrew Hields told CNN that the guests were "all in good spirits" while they were stuck inside. "They're all eating and drinking well," he said.

Finally, on November 29, a snowplow managed to come to the rescue, which allowed most of the guests to make their way back home but not without poignant goodbyes.

Inn manager Nicola Townsend, who had been covering the entire ordeal on Facebook, had a lot to say about the parting. "We've had such a good time meeting new friends, getting to know new people," she told the New York Times.

"Noasis have left the building!" the cover band wrote on Facebook after their escape.

The other pub-goers had reportedly started calling the band "Snowasis" during the ordeal.

Although the guests emotionally parted ways, we're sure they were all happy to go home to real beds after three nights of making it work at the pub.

From Your Site Articles

A Winter Storm Is Now Heading For BC & Some Areas Could Get 30 cm Of Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued.

crystalcraig | Dreamstime

A winter storm is set to dump up to 30 centimetres of snow on to some parts of B.C. this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for B.C. Peace River, Highway 97 Pine Pass, McGregor and Williston.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Is Getting Hit With 15 cm Of Snow In Some Spots & We're Already Over It

Traffic delays and reduced visibly are expected.

Robin Ottawa | Flickr

Here comes the snow. Ontario's weather will be a mixture of heavy snowfall and gusty winds on Monday thanks to an incoming storm system from Alberta.

According to The Weather Network, southwestern parts of the province including areas near Georgian Bay could see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, while 15 centimetres of accumulation could hit more localized regions.

Keep Reading Show less

British MP David Amess Was Stabbed In Church & The UK Is In Shock Over His Death

He's being remembered as "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics."

@amessd_southend | Twitter

People in the U.K. are dealing with the sudden and shocking death of Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP who was stabbed to death at a public event on Friday.

The 69-year-old was chatting with voters at a church in Leigh-on-Sea when someone stabbed him several times, police told BBC News. Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadians Can Finally Travel To The UK Without Quarantining From Next Week

Get in quick before those flight prices go up!

Studio023 | Dreamstime, Niserin | Dreamstime

Canadians will not be required to quarantine when they visit the U.K. from next week.

Effective Monday, August 30, Canada will be placed on the UK's green travel list, which means travellers do not need to quarantine. They still need to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to leaving Canada and will be required to book another test within two days after arriving in the U.K.

Keep Reading Show less