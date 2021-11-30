Dozens Of People Were Snowed In For 3 Days At A UK Pub & They Actually Had A 'Good Time'
This is a Hallmark Christmas movie in the making 🎬
After spending three days snowed in at the UK's highest pub, a group of over 60 people are finally finding themselves back in broad daylight.
The pub-goers went to Tan Hill Inn in Swaledale, Northern England for what was going to be a night of performances by Noasis, an Oasis cover band, last Friday.
Then Storm Arwen hit.
Although the guests knew a snowstorm was brewing, no one expected it to get bad enough that they would be stuck behind a wall of snow for three days.
After the band finished performing on Friday, patrons realized the gravity of the blizzard as two of the three routes into the pub had been cut off by snowdrift, while a downed power line blocked off the third.
With no way to get home, the guests got settled in for a night at the pub, sleeping on sofas and mattresses in the pub's lounge.
What was meant to be one night quickly became two and eventually three.
Pub staff and stranded guests made the most of the time spent cooped up together. They spent the three days playing board games, doing quizzes and karaoke, watching movies like Grease and Mama Mia!, drinking cold beer and enjoying performances by Noasis.
Pub co-founder Andrew Hields told CNN that the guests were "all in good spirits" while they were stuck inside. "They're all eating and drinking well," he said.
Finally, on November 29, a snowplow managed to come to the rescue, which allowed most of the guests to make their way back home but not without poignant goodbyes.
Inn manager Nicola Townsend, who had been covering the entire ordeal on Facebook, had a lot to say about the parting. "We've had such a good time meeting new friends, getting to know new people," she told the New York Times.
"Noasis have left the building!" the cover band wrote on Facebook after their escape.
The other pub-goers had reportedly started calling the band "Snowasis" during the ordeal.
Although the guests emotionally parted ways, we're sure they were all happy to go home to real beds after three nights of making it work at the pub.