Hydro One Outages Across Ontario Are Leaving Thousands Without Power Right Now
Thousands of people are without power.
Thousand of people across Ontario may be having a less than stellar morning with power outages being reported across the province.
Hydro One reports over 3,000 customers across Ontario are currently without power, according to their website.
As of Tuesday morning, 1,574 households near the Midland area are without power, thanks to several outages, according to the outage map. The power is currently expected to be restored by 10:45 a.m.
Another 394 customers by the Owen Sound area don't have power due to three outages, with power estimated to come back at around 10 a.m.
An outage by Burk's Falls caused by a tree on a power line has left 720 houses without power, and crews are still assessing the damage and have not released a predicted time of when the outage will end.
From Wyse down to Eldee, 206 households are without power and can expect their lights to be turned back on at around 9:45 a.m., according to Hydro One. A smaller outage nearby affecting fewer than 20 houses by Balsam Creek is also expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m.
122 customers in the Uphill to McCrackins Beach area are also without power and can reportedly expect it to be restored at 9 a.m.
Smaller outages near Stratford, Chatham-Kent, Mallorytown, Combermere, Lakefield and others have also left over 70 houses without power with varying estimations of when power will return.
