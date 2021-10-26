Toronto Hydro Outage Could Last Hours & Thousands Don't Have Power RN
Over 5,000 people are without power!
You might be having a bad day if you're one of the 5,000 plus residents without power in Toronto.
A power outage in Rexdale and the Jane and Finch area started at 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Toronto Hydro.
The outage in Rexdale stretches along Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard down to the Ontario 401 Express and the outage in the Jane and Finch area is affecting parts of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue.
Hi Danya. We hear your concern and can provide an update. Crews are currently on site investigating. The preliminary time of restoration is approx. 4 p.m. This is based on historical data and may be updated. We truly appreciate your patience.
— Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) October 26, 2021
Over 5,000 customers are affected, according to Toronto Hydro, and the restoration process is still in step three of four, which means it could still be a while until the power returns. Some residents are taking to Twitter to express their concerns.
One user tweeted at 12: 55 p.m., "what is happening with the power at Finch and Islington? No updates! Nothing! I have many neighbors who are seniors."
Toronto Hydro responded to the tweet saying "the preliminary time of restoration is approx. 4 p.m. This is based on historical data and may be updated," however, their outage map, which was last updated at 1:37 p.m., currently predicts power will return at 4:42 p.m.