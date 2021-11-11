BC Rainfall Warnings Are In Effect With Localized Flooding & Washouts Possible
Maybe just stay indoors where it's dry!
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.
The warning, which is in effect on Thursday, November 11, through Friday, November 12, says that nearly 50 millimetres of rain could fall in the next 24 hours over southern parts of B.C.
"A developing Pacific frontal system will spread rain into the Lower Mainland late this afternoon. The rain will become heavy tonight and then end early Friday morning as the system moves out of the region," the warning says.
It also warns that there could be localized flooding in some low-lying areas. Environment Canada urges people who are close to rivers, creeks and culverts to be on alert for "possible washouts."
The rainfall warning is for the following areas:
- Metro Vancouver - North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver - northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Fraser Valley - central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley - east including Hope
- Fraser Valley - west including Abbotsford
- Howe Sound
