BC Has 12 Heat Warnings In Place & Here's When To Expect The Sizzling Temperatures
It won't be long, but it will be hot! 🥵
Mother Nature is cranking up the heat in B.C. again. Environment Canada has issued 12 heat warnings across different parts of the province for the upcoming days. Temperatures could get as high as 35 degrees, depending on where you're at.
Things will be the hottest in the early afternoon Wednesday and Thursday in the Vancouver area, and Environment Canada said things should cool down again by Friday.
You won't have to suffer too long in this heat, with the weather agency saying it's a "strong ridge of high pressure" that will bring a "short-lived" heatwave to the area.
The areas affected include all of Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, Surrey, Langley, and other nearby communities.
There are also warnings for areas including Kelowna, Kamloops, Sunshine Coast, Okanagan Valley, North Thompson, Howe Sound, Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, East Vancouver Island, South Thompson, and inland sections of the North Coast.
All of the heat warnings in place said that temperatures will be high throughout Wednesday and Thursday and are expected to go down Friday at the latest.
\u201cHeat Warnings have been issued for parts of B.C. The hottest days are expected to be Wed-Thu (Aug. 16 & 17). \ud83c\udf21\ufe0f\nDo you know how to keep you & your family/friends cool during the heat? Check out some tips in the infographics.\n\nWarnings: https://t.co/hM6smDLmqJ\n\n#BCStorm #BCHeat\u201d— ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCC Weather British Columbia) 1660676039
Environment Canada warns that extreme heat can affect everyone, but the risks are greater to young kids, elderly people, those with chronic conditions, outdoor workers, and pregnant people.
It advises you to look out for possible signs of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.
It's the second major heat event of the summer for the Vancouver area, with sweltering temperatures experienced for the better part of a week in late July and early August. It brought humidity that made things feel like they were in the mid-to-high 30s.
The last heat event back in July and early August was deadly, according to B.C. Coroners Service. The office recorded at least 16 heat-related deaths, the majority of which in people over the age of 60.