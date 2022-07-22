BC's Weather Forecast Is Calling For A 'Heat Event' & The 'Hottest Stretch Of The Summer'
The hot weather "may spark new blazes."
The weather forecast in B.C. is predicting what might be the hottest stretch of temperatures for the summer so far to hit the province next week, in a potential heat wave.
The ongoing Nohomin Creek wildfire, near Lytton, has already grown and the upcoming hot weather could make it even worse.
The Weather Network is expecting the "hottest stretch of the summer," to hit the last week of July, bringing temperatures up to the mid-30s in some areas.
Vancouver could see 30 degrees weather or hotter, which is much higher than the typical seasonal high of just 23 degrees. During the last weekend of the month, other parts of the province may experience even warmer temperatures, with the southern Interior reaching 40 degrees.
We’re looking ahead to the potential for an impactful, extended heat event across British Columbia next week.
The mostly dry conditions will not help the wildfires near Lytton. Meteorologist @NicoleKarkic what you need to know now to prepare 👇 #BCwx#BCHeatpic.twitter.com/KGdd2UbPla
— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 22, 2022
TWN warned that there is a risk of "heat-related illnesses" and recommends staying cool in ventilated places, never leaving kids or animals in a vehicle, avoiding the sun, and doing minimal exercise during the heat wave.
They also shared some ways people can prepare for the wildfire threat including creating an evacuation plan for yourself and any pets or livestock, making a grab-and-go emergency kit with necessities, keeping your property trimmed and removing any debris, and being mindful of combustible materials like outdoor furniture and propane tanks.