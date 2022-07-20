'Out Of Control' Wildfire Still Raging In BC & It Could Get Even Worse (PHOTOS)
"Increased fire behaviour and fire activity," is expected.
The wildfire near Lytton, B.C. that started last week is still classified as being "out of control" and has now grown to 2,058 hectares in size.
Officials say the dry weather this week could make the Nohomin Creek wildfire worse and create "potentially volatile conditions during peak burning times."
The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) website was updated on July 20 at 9:25 a.m. and said the wildfire had grown on Sunday afternoon and is about 1.7 kilometres northwest of the community of Lytton.
\u201cFire activity on the Nohomin Creek wildfire (K70580) has been stable today, July 16, and no major growth has been observed. Ground crews and aerials resources are working on the south, east and north flanks of the fire.\u201d— BC Wildfire Service (@BC Wildfire Service) 1658014594
They added that it might get even worse due to a "warming and drying trend" in the weather throughout this week.
\u201cI've heard rumor that @wildfire_bc is setting up camp at the old mill? \nTonight helicopters back and forth overhead for the last hour & a half.\nThe smoke always seems to kick up late afternoon/early evening.\n#Lytton #Nohomin #SteinValley @tegart_jackie\u201d— Denise O'Connor (@Denise O'Connor) 1658283312
BCWS also said the weather will continue to dry out fuels for the fire and "is expected to contribute to increased fire behaviour and fire activity."
Fire crews are set to activate the sprinkler system today, which they set up along the Stein Valley walking path on Tuesday to help with the dry conditions in the afternoon.
\u201cHow the BC Wildfire Service is tackling the >2000-hectare Nohomin Creek wildlife near Lytton BC: https://t.co/7deCxpUEyp @BCGovFireInfo #bcpoli\u201d— Resource Works (@Resource Works) 1658263817
"A coordinated approach in the response and protection of the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park will continue to be a priority for Lytton First Nation, BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service," it added.
Evacuation orders issued by Lytton First Nation and Thompson Nicola Regional District are still in effect.
The cause of the wildfire remains unknown and is under investigation.
Last year, there was a wildfire in Lytton Creek that devastated the community.
In an update on Thursday, Rob Schweitzer, the director of Fire Centre Operations, said "the events of 2021 and the impacts to the village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation are forefront" of their minds.