'Out Of Control' Wildfire Still Raging In BC & It Could Get Even Worse (PHOTOS)

"Increased fire behaviour and fire activity," is expected.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

BC Wildfire Service | Twitter

The wildfire near Lytton, B.C. that started last week is still classified as being "out of control" and has now grown to 2,058 hectares in size.

Officials say the dry weather this week could make the Nohomin Creek wildfire worse and create "potentially volatile conditions during peak burning times."

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) website was updated on July 20 at 9:25 a.m. and said the wildfire had grown on Sunday afternoon and is about 1.7 kilometres northwest of the community of Lytton.

They added that it might get even worse due to a "warming and drying trend" in the weather throughout this week.

BCWS also said the weather will continue to dry out fuels for the fire and "is expected to contribute to increased fire behaviour and fire activity."

Fire crews are set to activate the sprinkler system today, which they set up along the Stein Valley walking path on Tuesday to help with the dry conditions in the afternoon.

"A coordinated approach in the response and protection of the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park will continue to be a priority for Lytton First Nation, BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service," it added.

Evacuation orders issued by Lytton First Nation and Thompson Nicola Regional District are still in effect.


The cause of the wildfire remains unknown and is under investigation.

Last year, there was a wildfire in Lytton Creek that devastated the community.

In an update on Thursday, Rob Schweitzer, the director of Fire Centre Operations, said "the events of 2021 and the impacts to the village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation are forefront" of their minds.

