bc wildfires

A Wildfire In BC Is Officially 'Out Of Control' & People Are Evacuating (PHOTOS)

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

Western Canada Editor
The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

BC Wildfire Service | Twitter,UBCIC | Twitter

There is an active wildfire near Lytton, B.C. that broke out on July 14 and has now led to multiple evacuation orders being issued. BC Wildfire Service has classified the incident as "Out of Control," and said there is "heavy smoke."

The BCWS website said this classification means that a wildfire "is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts."

The Nohomin Creek wildfire is less than two kilometres from the community of Lytton, a village that was devastated by wildfires last year.

On Thursday, Lytton First Nation issued evacuation orders for Nohomeen IR 23, Papyum IRs 27, 27A, Lytton IR 27B, Papyum Graveyard 27C, and Stryen IR 9 (West of Stein River). Anyone in the evacuation areas was told to leave immediately.

They also issued evacuation alerts for Stryen IR 9 and Lytton IR 9A.

Thompson Nicola Regional District has also issued an evacuation order and alert for addresses in the Electoral Area "I" (Blue Sky Country).

BC Wildfire Service updated its website on Friday morning, and said attack crews stayed on site overnight and the "wildfire behaviour decreased overnight."

They added that three unit crews of 20 people are going to the site on Friday morning, and helicopters will be used to help during the day.

The cause of the wildfire is currently unknown and is under investigation. BCWS said, "Fire Origin and Cause Specialists have been deployed."

In an update on Thursday, the Director of Fire Centre Operations, Rob Schweitzer said "the events of 2021 and the impacts to the village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation are forefront" of their minds.

The Lytton Creek wildfire was one of the raging wildfires in the province in 2021.

