Climate Activists Threw Maple Syrup On A Painting At A Vancouver Art Gallery (VIDEO)
The artwork dates back to 1934.
Climate change activists chose perhaps the most Canadian way to draw attention to their cause this weekend after covering a painting at the Vancouver Art Gallery in maple syrup.
An activist who is part of the campaign group Stop Fracking Around threw maple syrup on a piece of art entitled "Stumps and Sky" by Canadian artist Emily Carr.
Erin Fletcher, the 19-year-old activist, also glued herself to the area around the painting to draw attention to the group's call to end the Coastal GasLink Pipeline.
In a statement, Fletcher said she wanted to highlight drilling under the Wedzin Kwa River on Wet'suwet'en lands in northern B.C.
\u201cClimate activists throw Maple Syrup at Emily Carr's "Stumps and Sky" at Vancouver Art Gallery to demand an end to the Coastal \u200b\u200b\u200b\u200b\u200b\u200b\u200bGasLink Pipeline currently drilling under the sacred Wedzin Kwa river on unceded @Gidimten Wet'suwet'en lands\u200b\u200b\u200b\n\n#KillTheDrill #WetsuwetenStrong\u201d— Stop Fracking Around (@Stop Fracking Around) 1668288915
"We are taking this action following Remembrance Day to remind ourselves of the countless deaths that took place, and will continue to take place, due to the greed, corruption and incompetence of our leaders," she said.
"The Wet'suwet'en nation has made it very clear that they do not want this pipeline on their unceded lands," Fletcher stated.
"This is a question for all Canadians: what does reconciliation really mean to us if it is not reflected in our actions as a nation?"
In a statement, the Vancouver Art Gallery said two people had entered the gallery on Saturday, November 12, and "vandalized" the artwork, which dates back to 1934.
There isn't believed to be any permanent damage, and gallery staff are working with Vancouver Police to investigate the incident.
Anthony Kiendl, director and CEO of the Vancouver Art Gallery, said the gallery condemns acts of vandalism towards works of cultural significance.
"We do support the free expression of ideas, but not at the expense of suppressing the ideas and artistic expressions of others, or otherwise inhibiting people from access to those ideas," he added.
Vancouver Police confirmed to Narcity that they are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made yet.
They added the process could take several weeks while they speak with witnesses, review security video, and assess the extent of the cost of damages.