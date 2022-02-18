There's Flooding In Brampton & It's So Bad One Neighbourhood Is Getting Evacuated (PHOTOS)
No injuries have been reported.
There is some terrible flooding in Brampton, and residents in these areas are being asked to leave their homes and evacuate.
In a news release posted on February 17, the City of Brampton said officials are in the Churchville area to handle the flood and to safely evacuate everyone. Anyone living on Churchville Road, Martins Boulevard, Church Street, Victoria Street, Adelaide Street, and some select spots of Creditview Road has been asked to leave for the time being.
Safety first! Please stay away from the Churchville Road area due to ice jam and flooding. @CityBrampton @COBMPalleschipic.twitter.com/8K9rIsJwLD— Brampton Prepared (@Brampton Prepared) 1645125376
"While the majority of residents have already been evacuated from this area, this evacuation requirement will remain in place over night and reassessed tomorrow," city officials wrote and added they are working alongside Brampton Fire and Emergency Service, Peel Regional Police, Brampton Emergency Management Office, and other municipal teams to handle the situation.
Brampton's Mayor, Patrick Brown, shared on Twitter that no injuries have been reported so far, for both the residents in the area as well as all of the responding emergency teams at the time.
"If you need help getting any medication, any critical life needs, please let us know, we have our fire team here. We're going door-to-door to check on people, if you don't need to be in the area, please don't be here at this time," Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said in a video alongside Mayor Brown.
The cause of the flooding appears to be from \u201cice damming\u201d at the \u201celbow\u201d in the river south of the one lane bridge. \nWater has receded slightly since its highest level yesterday and is being monitored.pic.twitter.com/3RWfyzQF8G— Patrick Brown (@Patrick Brown) 1645190206
On Friday, February 18, Brown shared that the cause of the flooding looks like it's from "ice damming" at the elbow in the river just south of a bridge in the area.
A dispatcher for Brampton Fire told Narcity that an update will be provided later in the afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.