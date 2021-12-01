Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

BC Is Having Its Hottest December Weather On Record & Here's Why That's Actually Bad

The extreme weather continues!

BC Is Having Its Hottest December Weather On Record & Here's Why That's Actually Bad
Stan Jones | Dreamstime, @ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. are having their hottest December day on record, according to a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Tyler Hamilton, who is based in Vancouver, said that a temperature of 20.4 C was recorded in the Okanagan on Wednesday, December 1.

In another post, he said that days over 20 C in Canada in December are "rare."

He added: "The last reliable instance I could find was December 6th, 1998 in Windsor, Ontario (Riverside), reaching 21.0°C."

But in an emergency press conference on Wednesday, Environment Canada's Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Armel Castellan explained why this heat could further complicate recovery efforts.

He said: "We're dealing with record-breaking heat. So an atmospheric river not only brings moisture but it brings heat and it's bringing it well above 3,000 metres, well above mountain top heights.

"So, very warm up high, a lot of snowmelt in addition to what we're seeing in terms of precipitation."

The weather in B.C. this year continues to break records. The province experienced Canada's hottest-ever recorded temperature during the summer, as Lytton reached a sweltering 46.6 C.

That extreme heat was then followed by devastating wildfires, including one that destroyed Lytton.

Then, in November, a parade of storms including several atmospheric river events have dumped unprecedented levels of rainfall on B.C., causing mudslides that have claimed the lives of several people.

The weather swept away some of the province's busiest highways and areas such as Abbotsford and Merritt were forced to issue evacuation orders to its residents as rivers breached their banks and flood water swept in.

It doesn't stop there, either. A long-range winter weather forecast from The Weather Network shows that even Vancouver, which is generally without too much snow, is set to receive "significant" totals this season.

From Your Site Articles

Vancouver Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Significant Snowfall' & An 'Extended Ski Season'

The snow won't just be in the mountains this year ⛰️

Josefhanus | Dreamstime

A winter weather forecast for 2021/22 just dropped and B.C. is getting hit by even more stormy weather. Snow is going to come down throughout the province — even in the usually snow-free city of Vancouver.

The Weather Network's forecast said that "a stormy pattern is expected to continue across southern B.C. through the winter season," which is going to bring lots of snow to the mountains, especially.

Keep Reading Show less

BC's December Forecast Is Out & After All The Storms There's Good News For The Holidays

It's about time, right?!

Lijuan Guo | Dreamstime

A long-range B.C. weather forecast has predicted that after more storms, the holiday season is set to be dry.

The province has been inundated with extreme rainfall in November but, according to the Farmers' Almanac long-range forecast, people in B.C. are going to be blessed with good weather to get outside over the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less

A Couple In BC Returned To Their Home After The Floods & It's Heartbreaking To Watch (VIDEO)

They only had 15 minutes to grab what they could and evacuate.

CityofMerritt | Twitter, @d.bully | Instagram

A couple in B.C. were forced to evacuate their home after extreme weather and flooding, and they returned to find a huge mess.

Dylan Bullock and his girlfriend Maria Cihlar live in Merritt and were finally able to return last week after being gone for eight days, but it was a heartbreaking look at their home.

Keep Reading Show less

More Devastating Floods Are Hitting BC & This Is Everything You Need To Know So Far

Mudslides, evacuations, flood warnings and closures.

TranBC | Twitter

B.C. is yet again facing extreme weather conditions, leading to multiple evacuation orders, flood advisories, highways closures and mudslides.

The current storms have come after historic weather hit B.C. two weeks ago, leading to multiple deaths and widespread destruction, as well as the province declaring a state of emergency.

Keep Reading Show less