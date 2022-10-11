Canada's New Fall Forecast Is In & Expect Some Real Stormy Weather Ahead
A storm is coming. ⛈️
Depending on where you are in Canada, you might be experiencing a pretty mild fall season. But the fall forecast says that's going to change very soon.
The weather in Canada is on track to get more intense in the coming days with some stormy weather expected to hit parts of the country.
What is the weather in Canada going to be like?
A new forecast by The Weather Network says that Canada has been able to stave off typical fall storms so far, but that's about to change due to atmospheric conditions.
Over the last week, Canada has been covered by a high-pressure system, meaning there has been very little tumultuous weather.
However, over the coming days, a massive clashing of cold air and hot air is expected to occur, leading to some classic fall storms hitting Canada.
What is the forecast across Canada this week?
Due to these changes in conditions, Quebec and Ontario can expect some heavy rain — so much that it might be some of the most turbulent weather the region has seen in the last few weeks.
Saskatchewan can expect some super fast winds, with speeds as high as 80 km/h in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Alberta and Manitoba aren't expected to get wind speeds quite as high but could experience a drop in temperature on October 11.
On the West Coast, B.C. may not see the rain showers it is currently needing with its current higher-than-normal temperatures.
And, luckily, the East Coast is expecting not a lot in the way of storms. After the devastation Hurricane Fiona has had on the region, it's a relief to know that more storms are not en route as clean-up continues.
So, it seems like it's time to start reaching for that warm jacket and umbrella. Or it could be a great week to stay inside and get nice and cozy as the fall storms roll across the country.
And as we get into the fall season, it seems like Canada's winter forecast anticipates some freezing weather (surprise, surprise) with heavy snowfall already being predicted.
Brace yourselves for the cooler days, all!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.