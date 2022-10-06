Most Of Canada Is Forecast To Get Snow In The Next Week & A Shot Of Arctic Air Is Coming Too
Winter is coming for us all! ❄️
Canada's weather forecast is calling for snow to fall in most parts of the country and a shot of cold arctic air is on the way too so get ready for an early hint of winter!
The Weather Network has revealed that snow is on the way for more than half of Canada and it's possible that 10 out of 13 of the country's provinces and territories will get flakes soon.
Over the Thanksgiving long weekend, a weather boundary will be sliding across eastern Canada that will bring a shot of arctic air to some provinces.
Temperatures in northern parts of Ontario and Quebec, along with areas in Labrador, will be chilly enough to see rain showers transition to mixing and wet flurries.
By early next week, a trough is set to plunge south and push parts of western Canada into a temporary pattern change that will bring much cooler temperatures.
That will then lead to "an elongated boundary of snow" moving across the region.
When is it going to snow in Canada?
Snowfall amounts are expected to be "very limited" in Ontario, Quebec and Labrador over the Thanksgiving long weekend, according to The Weather Network.
Most of the snow that comes down won't be sticking around but the Laurentian mountains are an exception because the area could get more snow that accumulates thanks to the higher elevation.
Through early next week, parts of B.C., the western Prairies and the territories will likely see snow move in.
While it's predicted that higher elevations will get the most action, communities in lower elevations could still get a light dusting as temperatures will be near or below freezing at night.
What is Canada's winter forecast?
Canada's winter forecast from the Farmers' Almanac calls for intense snowstorms and blasts of arctic air that lead to "bitter cold" days.
It's expected that temperatures could dip down to minus 40 C in some places during the season and that storms could bring up to 60 centimetres of snow.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast "bouts of sneaky cold," "icebox conditions" and quite a few major snowstorms for parts of Canada.
It's time to get the winter jackets and boots out!
