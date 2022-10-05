Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving In Ontario This Weekend

Get your stretchy pants and grocery list ready! 🦃

Toronto Staff Writer
Don Valley Parkway in the fall. Right: Produce in a grocery store.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime, Jackbluee | Dreamstime

It's almost time to eat so much food and take a turkey-induced nap on your parents' couch!

Thanksgiving is coming up this long weekend, so if you have plans to stuff a turkey and whip up some fixings, you better buy your groceries ahead of time because a lot of places will be closed on October 10.

Seriously though – you'll want to go before all the reasonable-sized Butterball turkeys are wiped clean from the shelves, and you're left with a 20-pound monstrosity.

So, whether you're hosting your own dinner or just need a bottle of wine to bring to someone else's home, here's what's open and closed in Ontario for Thanksgiving 2022.

Grocery Stores

Metro: Most stores will be closed.

Food Basics: Most stores will be closed with the exception of:

  • Suncoast Mall, Goderich - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wismer Commons, Markham - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thornhill Square; Country Fair Mall, Smiths Falls - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Blenheim, Chatham Street North - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Mountainview Mall, Midland - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Port Hope, Hope Street South - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oakville Plaza - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Niagara Falls, McLeod Road South - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Port Perry, 1894 Scugog Street- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Nortown Plaza, Chatham - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kingston, Highway 15 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Woodbridge, Islington Avenue - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Bracebridge Shopping Centre - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Newmarket, Yonge Street - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tecumseh, Manning Road - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Bradford, Langford Boulevard - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Keswick, Simcoe Avenue - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • WestRidge Place, Orillia - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Simcoe Town Plaza - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lindsay, Kent Street West - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All Kingston stores - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All Niagara Falls stores - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All Richmond Hill stores - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All Windsor stores - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Stratford Centre - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Longos: All stores will be closed.

Rabba: Open.

Loblaws: Holiday hours may vary by location.

Pusateri's Fine Foods: Some stores will be open including:

  • 1539 Avenue Rd., Toronto - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 57 Yorkville Ave., Toronto - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Farm Boy: Most stores will be closed with the exception of:

  • 2441 Lakeshore Road W., Oakville - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 50 Rideau St., Ottawa - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 777 Bay St., Toronto - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 207 Queens Quay W., Toronto - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 940 Futures Gate, Kingston - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 18075 Yonge St., Newmarket - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 12266 Yonge St., Richmond Hill - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.


Liquor

LCBO: Closed (although some convenience outlets may hold regular hours).

Beer Store: Closed.

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: Closed.

CF Sherway Gardens: Closed.

CF Fairview Mall: Closed.

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.

Bayview Village: Closed.

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oshawa Centre: Closed.

Outlet Collection At Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Government services

Canada Post: Closed.

Banks: Most banks will be closed.

Toronto Public Services: Some services and facilities will be open.

TTC: Riders can expect Sunday service with an early start at around 6 a.m.

Things to do

Cineplex theatres: Open.

ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

