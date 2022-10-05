Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving In Ontario This Weekend
Get your stretchy pants and grocery list ready! 🦃
It's almost time to eat so much food and take a turkey-induced nap on your parents' couch!
Thanksgiving is coming up this long weekend, so if you have plans to stuff a turkey and whip up some fixings, you better buy your groceries ahead of time because a lot of places will be closed on October 10.
Seriously though – you'll want to go before all the reasonable-sized Butterball turkeys are wiped clean from the shelves, and you're left with a 20-pound monstrosity.
So, whether you're hosting your own dinner or just need a bottle of wine to bring to someone else's home, here's what's open and closed in Ontario for Thanksgiving 2022.
Grocery Stores
Metro: Most stores will be closed.
Food Basics: Most stores will be closed with the exception of:
- Suncoast Mall, Goderich - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wismer Commons, Markham - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thornhill Square; Country Fair Mall, Smiths Falls - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Blenheim, Chatham Street North - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mountainview Mall, Midland - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Port Hope, Hope Street South - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oakville Plaza - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Niagara Falls, McLeod Road South - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Port Perry, 1894 Scugog Street- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nortown Plaza, Chatham - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kingston, Highway 15 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Woodbridge, Islington Avenue - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bracebridge Shopping Centre - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Newmarket, Yonge Street - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tecumseh, Manning Road - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bradford, Langford Boulevard - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Keswick, Simcoe Avenue - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- WestRidge Place, Orillia - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Simcoe Town Plaza - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lindsay, Kent Street West - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Kingston stores - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Niagara Falls stores - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Richmond Hill stores - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Windsor stores - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Stratford Centre - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Longos: All stores will be closed.
Rabba: Open.
Loblaws: Holiday hours may vary by location.
Pusateri's Fine Foods: Some stores will be open including:
- 1539 Avenue Rd., Toronto - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 57 Yorkville Ave., Toronto - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Farm Boy: Most stores will be closed with the exception of:
- 2441 Lakeshore Road W., Oakville - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 50 Rideau St., Ottawa - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 777 Bay St., Toronto - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 207 Queens Quay W., Toronto - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 940 Futures Gate, Kingston - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 18075 Yonge St., Newmarket - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 12266 Yonge St., Richmond Hill - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Liquor
LCBO: Closed (although some convenience outlets may hold regular hours).
Beer Store: Closed.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed.
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed.
CF Fairview Mall: Closed.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.
Bayview Village: Closed.
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: Closed.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Toronto Public Services: Some services and facilities will be open.
TTC: Riders can expect Sunday service with an early start at around 6 a.m.
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Open.
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.