Thanksgiving Sales In Canada You Can Shop This Long Weekend If You Can't Wait Until Black Friday

Save on an iRobot, Reebok shoes, a Vitamix blender and more!

Thanksgiving Sales In Canada You Can Shop This Long Weekend If You Can't Wait Until Black Friday
May Ning | Narcity, @aerie | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This October long weekend is the perfect time to unwind and spend some time with family. If you celebrate Thanksgiving then this time of year might also mean a delicious spread of your favourite foods.

After dinner, when you're too stuffed to move, why not do a little online shopping? There's still over a month until Black Friday, but you can start your holiday shopping early with these 18 Thanksgiving longweekend sales.

Casper

Details: You can save up to $500 on a mattress from Casper from now until October 12 and 10% on all other sleep accessories like sheets, weighted blankets and dog beds.

Find It On CASPER

Michael Kors

Details: Now until October 12, you can save 25% on regular-priced MK accessories and get up to 60% off sale items. No coupon code is needed and you'll get free shipping if you spend over $50.

Find It On MICHAEL KORS

adidas Canada

Details: Use the promo code SAVE30 to get 30% off regular-priced items now until October 11. You can get free shipping when you spend over $50.

Find It On ADIDAS CANADA

Reebok Canada

Details: Reebok's friends and family sale is happening now, with discounted prices already listed on the site. You can save an extra 40% off on outlet items when you use the code FAM at checkout.

Find It On REEBOK CANADA

ASOS

Details: Use the code FINALSALE to save 25% on all orders until October 12. It's the perfect time to stock up on sweaters and jackets! You'll get free shipping but you can also choose next-day shipping for $19 if you need your items ASAP.

Find It On ASOS

Urban Planet

Details: Now until October 13, Urban Planet is having a BOGO sale where you can get buy one item and get the second item (of equal or greater value) FREE! This includes everything on their site.

Find It On URBAN PLANET

Under Armour

Details: Right now you can save 25% off on Under Armour outlet items like leggings, sports bags, and shoes. Just use the code EXTRA25 at checkout.

Find It On UNDER ARMOUR

Altitude Sports

Details: Now until October 11, you can get up to 50% off over 1,500 items from Altitude Sports. Most of the items are winter apparel that'll keep you warm in the coming months.

Find It On ALTITUDE SPORTS

Vitamix Canada

Details: Now until October 17, you can get 20% off Vitamix accessories with the code SAVE20, and you can get $100 off the Ascent series blender.

Find It On VITAMIX CANADA

Indigo

Details: Right now you can save up to 60% on everything from toys to home decor. Indigo has a ton of great stocking stuffer ideas, too, like this Santa Barbara Design Studio Sangria Set for $10.

Find It On INDIGO

aerie

Details: For a limited time, Aerie is having a massive clearance with items up to 60% off. You can get bras for as low as $15.98 and save 20% on jeans and joggers.

Find It On AERIE

Bowflex

Details: Now until October 11, Bowflex is having a Thanksgiving sale on different bikes, treadmills and weights. You can even get a FREE mat and free shipping with select items.

Find It On BOWFLEX

Fossil

Details: Looking to buy someone a watch for the holidays? Now until October 10, you can save up to 50% on accessories including matching his and hers watches, bags, and other jewelry. You can get engravings on any watch for free, too.

Find It On FOSSIL

Nasty Gal

Details: Nasty Gal is having a 60% off everything sale which includes a ton of Halloween outfits if you're still looking for a costume.

Find It On NASTY GAL

Coach Outlet

Details: For the long weekend, Coach Outlet sale items are an extra 15% off and you don't need a promo code at checkout to save. If you'd rather check out something new, the brand just launched a collab with Jennifer Lopez with items starting at $47.60.

Find It On COACH OUTLET

iRobot Canada

Details: Want to remove cleaning your floors from your chore list forever? iRobot has a bunch of bundles on sale right now if you want to save big on multiple items. You can save up to $330 when you buy a vacuum, robot mop and handheld vacuum.

Find It On IROBOT CANADA

Booking

Details: Today only, Booking is having a flash sale on trips across Canada up until August 13, 2022. Some deals are as low as $72!

Find It On BOOKING

Linen Chest

Details: Now until October 10, you can save 40% - 60% on select items at Linen Chest. It's the perfect time to grab some new bedding or some holiday gifts.

Find It On LINEN CHEST

