Linen Chest Is Having A Huge Warehouse Sale & Here Are 7 Items You Can Get For Your Home
You can save up to 75% off on bedding, kitchen products and more!
If you can't get enough of home decor and interior design shows like Motel Makeover, then now is your chance to give your own space a glow-up. Linen Chest is a Canadian family-owned home goods company that's having a massive up-to-75%-off sale on everything from mattresses to bathroom decor.
The sale is on until October 17, so you don't have to rush (but some items might run out of stock if the deals are hot). You can get free shipping when you spend over $99 or free shipping on any amount when you pick up your package at your nearest Linen Chest store.
Here are seven items you can buy online during the super sale.
Heaven Velvet Chair
Price: $89.98 (
$179.95)
Details: This luxe velvet and stainless steel chair will complete your dining set and really elevate your decor. It's padded for extra comfort and also available in navy and charcoal.
Simmons Beautyrest Harmony Lombardy Mattress Collection
Price: $599+ (
$1099+)
Details: If your mattress is due for replacing then this sale is the perfect opportunity to buy a new one for super cheap. It's made of layers of cooling and memory foam materials to keep you comfortable while you snooze.
Yara Accent Table with Storage
Price: $55.95 (
$69.95)
Details: This stylish accent table doubles as a storage basket to hold your extra cushions and throws. Since it's so minimalistic, it won't clutter up your space.
Luxury Down Alternative Duvet
Price: $49.95 (
$89.95+)
Details: You can also refresh your bedding with this warm duvet that'll keep you warm through the cold Canadian winter. It's filled with polyester, so it won't irritate your skin if you're sensitive to down.
Beautyrest Luxury Heated Blanket
Price: $169.95 (
$219.95)
Details: As temperatures drop, you might be squeezing every last second of time out on your backyard or patio. This heated blanket is perfect for those fall nights or even if you're constantly cold in the house, too.
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum
Price: $299.95 (
$369.95)
Details: It's never too early to start holiday shopping and this Roomba would make the perfect gift for the person that works too hard. It'll save them a few hours week on chores that they can spend relaxing instead.
Set of 6 Glasses by Crystalite Bohemia
Price: $19.95 (
$49.95)
Details: Speaking of holiday shopping, these crystal glass sets would make the perfect under $20 Secret Santa gift. The styles of sets you can get are martini, wine, champagne, or stemless glasses.