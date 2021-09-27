Trending Tags

Linen Chest Is Having A Huge Warehouse Sale & Here Are 7 Items You Can Get For Your Home

You can save up to 75% off on bedding, kitchen products and more!

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you can't get enough of home decor and interior design shows like Motel Makeover, then now is your chance to give your own space a glow-up. Linen Chest is a Canadian family-owned home goods company that's having a massive up-to-75%-off sale on everything from mattresses to bathroom decor.

The sale is on until October 17, so you don't have to rush (but some items might run out of stock if the deals are hot). You can get free shipping when you spend over $99 or free shipping on any amount when you pick up your package at your nearest Linen Chest store.

Here are seven items you can buy online during the super sale.

Heaven Velvet Chair

Linen Chest

Price: $89.98 ($179.95)

Details: This luxe velvet and stainless steel chair will complete your dining set and really elevate your decor. It's padded for extra comfort and also available in navy and charcoal.

$89.98 On LINEN CHEST

Simmons Beautyrest Harmony Lombardy Mattress Collection

Linen Chest

Price: $599+ ($1099+)

Details: If your mattress is due for replacing then this sale is the perfect opportunity to buy a new one for super cheap. It's made of layers of cooling and memory foam materials to keep you comfortable while you snooze.

$599+ On LINEN CHEST

Yara Accent Table with Storage

Linen Chest

Price: $55.95 ($69.95)

Details: This stylish accent table doubles as a storage basket to hold your extra cushions and throws. Since it's so minimalistic, it won't clutter up your space.

$55.95 On LINEN CHEST

Luxury Down Alternative Duvet

Linen Chest

Price: $49.95 ($89.95+)

Details: You can also refresh your bedding with this warm duvet that'll keep you warm through the cold Canadian winter. It's filled with polyester, so it won't irritate your skin if you're sensitive to down.

$49.95 On LINEN CHEST

Beautyrest Luxury Heated Blanket

Linen Chest

Price: $169.95 ($219.95)

Details: As temperatures drop, you might be squeezing every last second of time out on your backyard or patio. This heated blanket is perfect for those fall nights or even if you're constantly cold in the house, too.

$169.95 On LINEN CHEST

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum

Linen Chest

Price: $299.95 ($369.95)

Details: It's never too early to start holiday shopping and this Roomba would make the perfect gift for the person that works too hard. It'll save them a few hours week on chores that they can spend relaxing instead.

$299.95 On LINEN CHEST

Set of 6 Glasses by Crystalite Bohemia

Linen Chest

Price: $19.95 ($49.95)

Details: Speaking of holiday shopping, these crystal glass sets would make the perfect under $20 Secret Santa gift. The styles of sets you can get are martini, wine, champagne, or stemless glasses.

$19.95 On LINEN CHEST

