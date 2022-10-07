There's So Much To Do In Toronto This Thanksgiving Weekend & It's Not All About Food
Here's where to go 👇.
Thanksgiving weekend is here, and you know what that means? There's going to be a lot of food. But, since it's the long weekend, there's a bunch of stuff to do other than eating to fill up some free time, especially since it's fall.
But before getting into some non-food-related content, you can't have a Thanksgiving weekend without visiting one of the many pumpkin patches around the city. Of course, pumpkin carving makes for the perfect at-home bonding experience but also, who doesn't love pumpkin pie?
If you love sports or just going to a large event, you should know that the Toronto Blue Jays will host fans at the Rogers Centre on Saturday as they go up against the Seattle Mariners.
This popular sporting event will keep the city of Toronto on alert as they actively try to manage traffic, they stated in a press release. So, if you're headed to watch the teams play, you might want to plan accordingly.
The city mentioned that St. Joseph Street between Queen's Park and Bay Street will be closed from 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, to accommodate the Latin Fall Fiesta and Parade, so that's another thing you might like to check out.
Want to bike around Toronto's beautiful High Park? Then this weekend might be your chance to enjoy some smooth roads because there will be no cars in sight. The city stated that closures begin Friday night at around 11 p.m. and end on Monday morning at about 7 a.m.
But if you prefer taking a hike somewhere more low-key, don't be afraid to explore one of the 1,500 parks the city has.
Besides visiting the malls and getting a head start on your Halloween costumes, you can visit some of Toronto's attractions, such as the AGO, ROM and even Ripley's Aquarium.
Oh, and you can't forget about Canada's Wonderland's Halloween Haunt! It's finally here and couldn't make for a better long weekend adventure.
When planning your weekend full of adventures, you should keep in mind that there will be quite a few road closures around the city that could make your excursions a little hectic, so stay updated by checking Toronto's road closures here.