You Can Visit A Bunch Of Toronto Attractions For Free & Here's How
You can check out the ROM, Ripley's Aquarium and more.
As the summer comes to an end and the fall breeze begins to creep in, it might be time to check out some indoor attractions, especially when it'll be free.
Yes, you read that right — starting November 20, you'll be able to visit Toronto attractions for free, but there's a catch. You will have to dig through your wallet and find your Toronto Public Library card.
Toronto Public Library's (TPL) Museum + Arts Pass (MAP) program is back, and library card holders can access Toronto's top cultural institutions for free.
All you need to do is go to one of the branches participating in the program and check out a MAP pass.
This pass will give you and your family access to places like the Art Gallery of Ontario, Aga Khan Museum and more for a week. In general, each pass will give two adults and two children access — but some allow up to four children. Additionally, you can get one of each venue's passes once every three months.
When going to the venue, you'll need:
- "MAP pass and date due receipt
- Your library card
- ID (ID requirements may vary; please contact the venue directly)."
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Textile Museum of Canada
- Aga Khan Museum
- Bata Shoe Museum
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Black Creek Pioneer Village
- Gardiner Museum
- Ontario Science Centre
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
- Toronto Railway Museum
- Toronto Zoo
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.