A Toronto Newcomer Saw Snow Fall For The First Time & Locals Are Offering Winter Survival Tips
"If you don’t enjoy the Canadian winter, the Canadian winter will enjoy you!"
A newly immigrated Torontonian posted a video of their first snowfall in a Toronto subreddit, and locals were quick to give their two cents on how to live through an Ontario winter.
The Reddit user, 33-year-old Himanshu Reddy, posted a video of snow falling in the street into r/Toronto on November 13 with the caption "Snowfall today. As an immigrant, this is my first snowfall in my life."
from toronto
Reddy told Narcity he moved to Canada in July and that it was his first time seeing snowfall in North York.
"Unfortunately, it stopped before I could go out, so looking forward to the next episode," he said
Luckily Ontario is in for a lot more snow this season with the Old Farmer's Almanac 2023 Canadian Edition predicting an especially snowy winter.
His post has gotten over 4K likes and almost 300 comments in just one day.
One Ontarian dished out their take on winter, writing, "Winter advice from lifelong Canadian who used to hate winter but now loves it: If you don’t enjoy the Canadian winter, the Canadian winter will enjoy you!"
Many commenters encouraged Reddy to go sledding once winter really kicks off.
"I don't care old you are, you need to go tobogganing once there's been a proper dump of snow," wrote one user.
People in comments took the liberty of recommending parks in the 6ix with great sledding hills, including Riverdale Park East, Trinity Bellwoods and High Park, while others warned that the glittering allure would soon wear off.
"Enjoy it while it’s pretty, survive it when it’s heavy. Welcome to Canada, friend!!" a user wrote.
"Ahhhh enjoy. Soon you’ll despise it…… one of us, one of us," said another.
With heavy snow comes snow gear, and locals weren't shy about doling out some fashion tips.
"Happy to see you're enjoying your first snowfall. Be aware winter is coming my friend. Get some very warm clothing, jacket, winter hats and gloves. Let me know how you feel about winter when late January/mid-February hits."
Reddy said he was surprised by all the positive Reddit reactions.
"It felt warm and nice knowing a lot of people are looking forward for the winter," said Reddy.