'Sandman' Star Mason Alexander Park Revealed All The Tattoos They Got After Playing Desire
"Anything you desire."
Sandman star Mason Alexander Park says they were so delighted to play Desire in the new Netflix series that they got multiple tattoos to mark the occasion — and they can't wait to add more in the future.
"I was just blown away by even having the opportunity to experience something like this," Park told Narcity.
They added that they have an "endless well of geekdom" for the series, and they wanted to play the non-binary Desire because of how well author Neil Gaiman wrote the character in his hit '90s graphic novel.
"Neil understands the human condition in a way that I think very few people can put into words, and he really, really has a handle on those words," they said. "To be able to translate that to the screen is an incredible honour."
Park added that they've read all of Gaiman's iconic graphic novels, which were originally published nearly 30 years ago.
Netflix's 'Sandman' Trailer. Netflix | Youtube
But Park's geeky background doesn't stop there. They grew up reading comics and devouring films like Alien and Star Wars, before eventually going on to star in sci-fi fare such as Cowboy Bebop, Quantum Leap,The Legend of Vox Machina and now, Sandman.
"I feel like I'm collecting all the Infinity Stones," they joked, in a nod to Marvel's jewellery-obsessed villain, Thanos. "I'm just one job away from ending it all!" they added with a snap.
As for collecting, Park says they got four tattoos to mark their role in Sandman. The most obvious one is a rose-and-text tattoo on their arm that reads: "Anything you desire."
"I think I got it before we filmed. I actually don't remember," they said.
They added that they got a few smaller ones as well, including a magic wand and one that says "Endless" -- a reference to the god-like family that Desire and Dream both belong to in the series.
It's not the first time actors have marked a memorable role with a tattoo. Several Lord of the Rings stars also have matching tattoos from their time working on the trilogy.
There's also still plenty of time for Park to add more tattoos. Netflix hasn't yet announced a Season 2 of Sandman, but Park's Desire will be a major player if Netflix continues to stay true to the comics -- and there's one scene in particular that they can't wait to put on screen.
"There's this really awesome dinner scene, a reunion with the Endless in which Desire kind of stirs some sh*t up," they said. "It is such a fun scene in the comics."
The first season of Sandman is available now on Netflix.