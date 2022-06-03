Kim Kardashian Says She Made The First Move On Pete Davidson & She 'Heard About This BDE'
It all started with their SNL kiss.
Kim Kardashian opened up about how she got together with Pete Davidson in the latest episode of The Kardashians, and it sounds like there really were some sparks flying in their little Saturday Night Live Aladdin skit.
That, and she apparently wanted to try that BDE for herself.
During the most recent episode of the new show on Hulu, Kardashian gushed about how her relationship with Davidson began — and how she was the one to make the first move.
"This is how it went down with Pete," Kardashian began.
"I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe, and I was like, oh sh*t! Maybe I just need to try something different," said the now-divorced reality star. "But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party!"
She says the comedian didn't give her "the time of day," so she took things into her own hands and called up the SNL producers a few days later to get his number.
She ended up texting the comedian, but she apparently had no idea it would turn into a real thing.
Kardashian shared that she "wasn't even thinking like 'oh my God, I'm going to be in a relationship with him,'" when she decided to text him.
Then Kardashian dished the real tea and admitted that after her breakup with Kanye West, she was curious about Davidson's legendary "Big D*ck Energy."
"I was just thinking like, heard about this BDE, [I] need to get out there," she said. "Like, I need to just like jumpstart my… I was just basically DTF."
We love the honesty.
So people, if you've been waiting for a sign to hit up your crush, this is it. If THE Kim Kardashian can do it, so can you!