Eric Andre Posted A Nude Pic With EmRata On Valentine's Day & Fans Love The Match-Up
💘💘
It looks like Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are Instagram official after posting a couple of intimate photos together on Valentine's Day.
The stand-up comedian posted nude photos with Emrata on his Insta account and it's stirring up a lot of reaction online.
In the photos, taken by the 31-year-old model, André is fully naked on a couch with just an emoji covering his private area.
If you look closely you can see the model, who looks to only be wearing a lingerie top, in the mirror behind the comedian.
There are clothes thrown on the floor and a bottle of wine beside the couch.
He captioned it "Happy Valentine's Day," with a lot of 'arrow through the heart' emojis.
These aren't the first pics of the two together.
The rumoured couple was also spotted together at a New York Knicks basketball game this week.
It looks like the model has moved on from Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Pete Davidson.
The two sparked dating rumours after they were seen together at a New York Knicks basketball game in November 2022. However, that relationship seems to have fizzled out quickly.
Prior to that Ratajkowski was married to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she has a one-year-old son, Sylvester.
She filed for divorce in September 2022, after four years of marriage, People reports.
Now it looks like the model and podcaster may be dating André, although neither has officially confirmed the relationship.
Based on the reaction to the Instagram photos, a lot of people are excited about the new match-up.
Model Julia Fox posted a few heart emojis and DJ Diplo added a few heart eyes in the comments.
Others called André a "king" or "legend."
One person wrote they're "obsessed with this relationship dynamic," while another wrote, "funny guys finish first."
Another person said it was the "best valentine post ever done."
This isn't the first time the pair has been seen in photos together.
In January, the actress and comedian were spotted in New York City. TMZ reported that the two went out together for dinner at the Japanese restaurant Sakagura.
They were also seen vacationing together in the Cayman Islands, as reported by Page Six.