Emily Ratajkowski's Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Is Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Multiple women have come forward with allegations.
Emily Ratajkowski's ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard is facing sexual misconduct allegations from two women, according to a new report.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
On Wednesday Variety published a story about the model's estranged husband being accused of inappropriate actions toward multiple teen girls. The report is based on a statement made by one of the alleged victims and obtained by the outlet.
Variety reports that the allegations date back to 2016, which is when Bear-McClard allegedly reached out to a girl, who was 17 at the time, via Instagram.
The 42-year-old film producer then reportedly met with the woman, who is now 24, at a loft in New York City, which resulted in a small role for the woman in his 2017 film titled Good Time.
Variety reports the woman, who has not been named, arrived on set where she expected to film alongside Robert Pattinson but instead was asked to shoot a nude scene with an “actor who had recently been released from prison.”
“My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [the actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no,'” she said, according to Variety.
The 17-year-old woman reportedly continued a consensual relationship with Bear-McClard following that incident.
The age of consent in New York is 17, according to the Law Offices of Jeffrey Lichtman.
That isn't the only accusation brought forward against the filmmaker.
Variety reports that another unnamed woman has come forward accusing Bear-McClard of inappropriate actions during his time producing Adam Sandler's 2019 film Uncut Gems.
The woman, who was 18 at the time, says she met with the filmmaker and he made promises about her career and she claims he began "grooming" her on Instagram.
She also described an incident that she says happened at the apartment Bear-McClard shared with his wife at the time, Emily Ratajkowski.
“Sebastian and I started kissing,” she said as per Variety. “Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”
The accuser also claims that she saw the film producer sending Instagram messages to a 15-year-old girl who had visited the film set. When she asked Bear-McClard about it, the woman claims he "appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment." She says he did not "deny" her accusations.
Variety reports that the outlet also received a statement from a third woman, who did not accuse Bear-McClard of sexual misconduct, but said he engaged in "troubling behaviour."
Bear-McClard declined to comment on the Variety report and had not released any statements about it as of Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for Bear-McClard's producing partners, Joshua and Benjamin Safdie, told Variety the brothers were made aware of the filmmaker's alleged behaviour in July of 2022 and that's when they fired Bear-McClard from the production company they launched in 2014 called Elara Pictures.
Ratajkowski, 31, has also not released any public statements following the allegations against her ex-husband.
Narcity has reached out to Ratajkowski's reps for comment, but we did not heard back by the time this story was published.
Variety says the model declined to comment on their story.
The statements accusing Bear-McClard of misconduct date back to August 2022, Variety reports. He has not been criminally charged.
Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski got married in 2018 and the model filed for divorce in September 2022, People reports.
They are now involved in a custody battle over their two-year-old son, Sylvester, as per a report by Entertainment Tonight.
Ratajkowski has been recently linked to comedians Pete Davidson, and Eric Andre and has been spotted more recently with singer Harry Styles.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or consult RAINN's website. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.