Kim Kardashian Shared Her Own Work 'Advice' For Women & It Was Super Tone Deaf

"Nobody wants to work these days."

Kim Kardashian is being dragged on the internet for saying that the reason more women aren't rich is because "nobody wants to work these days."

During an interview to promote her new show with Variety, the reality TV star shared a few "tips" for "women in business," and people can't stop talking about how pretentious she sounds.

The advice in question: "Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

The Kardashians share their advice for women in business 💼 @kimkardashian @Kris @Kourtney ❤️ @Khloé Kardashian

"You have to surround yourself with people who want to work, have a good work environment where people love what they do. You have one life. No toxic work environment. And show up and do the work," continued Kardashian.

Since making the bold comments, the billionaire daughter of a celebrity lawyer has been taking a lot of heat.

SHe's also been getting called out for not acknowledging how her career stemmed from privileges that most people don't have access to.

Not everyone has a famous lawyer dad, a former Olympian in the family or a huge reality TV deal from a studio who will watch their ever move.

One ex-employee of the celebrity businesswoman took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the incident, and she did not paint Kardashian in a good light.

Jessica DeFino, reporter and writer of the beauty-critical newsletter The Unpublishable, wrote how she "worked days, nights, and weekends [&] could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only store" while working for the star.

She added that she called in sick "more than once bc I couldn't put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side."

DeFino told Narcity that she worked as an assistant editor for the Kardashian-Jenner apps back in 2015 and clarified that she didn't directly work for the family.

"My entry-level salary was barely enough to scrape by in Los Angeles. I worked hard to bring in extra income by freelancing on the side," said DeFino in her statement.

She added that a clause in her contract also limited her from taking on freelance jobs to help her make her ends meet.

"If immense wealth is indeed the product of hard work as Kardashian claims, it is the hard work of the lower-level employees who struggle to make ends meet while their employers reap the rewards."

Other people on Twitter also jumped on Kardashian for her comments.

Former MLB player Preston Wilson pointed out in a tweet that the Kardashians' "father was worth 30 million. If hard work was all it took, I know plenty [of B]lack women who should be worth a billion dollars."

During a discussion about Kardashian on The View, Sunny Hostin also mentioned that it "helps to be born rich."

"People who are born on third base shouldn't be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run," said Hostin.

Even Trevor Noah from The Daily Show jumped in on the action during a segment of his show.

"It can come off as extremely condescending to tell women that the reason they're not successful is because they're too lazy to get off their asses and actually work. Because yes, Kim Kardashian works hard. But do you know who else works hard? Most women," Noah said.

Former Kardashian employee DeFino also shone a light on some hard-hitting truths about why Kardashian's advice doesn't pan out for most people.

She asked the following: "Why isn't the average American's income enough to meet the average American's basic needs? Why have wages been stagnant for years, while the cost of living has steadily increased? Why is the wealth gap widening? Why do billionaires born into wealth insist on perpetuating the myth of meritocracy?"

"These are systemic problems that won't be solved by the 'hard work' of any one individual, but by collective organizing, transparency, and solidarity."

