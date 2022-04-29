This Pro 'Baby Namer' Charges Up To $10K For A Name & The Internet Has So Many Questions
She has a few tips for Elon Musk 👶
Have you ever wondered what your life would be like if your parents had chosen a different baby name?
What if they named you Alex instead of Andrew, or Justin instead of Josh? Samantha instead of Sameen, or Cassidy instead of Caterina? Or maybe there's another name that just feels right for you, and your folks missed it?
Taylor A. Humphrey has been wowing and upsetting the internet for weeks after appearing in the New Yorker, where she explained how she charges thousands of dollars just to pick other people's baby names.
Humphrey offers baby name advice for free on her TikTok, but for a "bespoke" name you have to hit her up at her New York-based business, What's In A Baby Name. According to the story, her prices start at US$1,500, although it'll cost you $10,000 for a name that matches your business brand.
She also helps people pick sibling "sets," so that you like the sound of listing off two or three kids' names at once.
"Our choices — even the names we choose for our babies — have cosmic significance. The little people we create, the way we raise and shape them, is the gift we give to the future," writes Humphrey on her website.
"What do you choose to bring forth? What legacy are you offering to our descendants?"
Her names range from trendy to old-fashioned to quirky, depending on what you're looking for.
The 33-year-old doesn't have kids of her own, but the self-proclaimed "baby name doula" has tens of thousands of followers on social media. She's also named more than 100 kids last year, the New Yorker article says.
But while some people are clearly fine with forking out cash for help with a baby name, many others on the internet were shocked that this is even a thing. Others say they'd happily do the same job, even for half the pay.
Humphrey seems to laugh off the haters, but while she might have found the perfect niche dream job, she still clearly has here eyes set on something bigger. As in, the richest man in the world.
Humphrey has posted several times about Elon Musk and Grimes' children, X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl. We're still not really sure how to pronounce their names, but it sounds like Humphrey really wants to chat about them - and potentially offer some ideas of her own.
Humphrey did not respond to Narcity's requests for comment, but she often engages with questions on TikTok. She makes videos specifically for people with various naming situations, so if you're stuck, consider hitting her up for $0 on social media.
So if you're looking for baby names this year, consider dropping on on Humphrey's social media for a bit of free advice. And if you're looking to drop $1,500 on a bespoke name, you can contact her online and really get into it with her.
