Vince Vaughn Stars In Apple TV+’s New $100M Series & The Filming Locations Are In Florida

Finally, Florida is getting something other 'Miami Vice' and 'Bad Boys'.

Florida Associate Editor
Vince Vaughn photographed close up. Right: A view of Crandon Park in Miami, FL.

Sbukley | Dreamstime, Fotoluminate | Dreamstime

A dodgeball star, a wedding crasher, and, now, a Miami detective, Vince Vaughn is returning to television on a new Apple TV+ series based on a novel by Carl Hiaasen, Bad Monkey.

The setting takes place in Florida, and the show is staying true to the plot. Filming locations took place in Miami-Dade County and Key West.

According to Miami Today, he is currently filming in locations near Homestead and Crandon Park.

The series is produced by Warner Bros., and the company is allegedly setting up camp in a large warehouse in Doral and they've transformed it into a soundstage.

The cast and crew were reportedly in production at the Key West Historic Seaport, Half Shell Raw Bar, and RockHouse Live Key West.

In fact, Key West residents were posting photos of Vaughn as they spotted him around town.

The actor is taking a backseat to comedy and starring in a 10-episode drama. He'll be playing the role of a detective, Andrew Yancey, who got demoted to a restaurant inspector.

The show is about a tourist who finds a severed arm and pulls Vaughn's character into greed and corruption that destroys the Florida and Bahamas' land.

Vince Vaughn is known for his iconic roles in Dodgeball, Wedding Crashers, and The Break-Up, to name a few. He's mainly a movie actor, so to see him taking part on the small screen will be an interesting change of pace.

If you're in the Miami area, you might want to keep your eyes open in case you see the comedy star at work.

