9 Miami Spots From 'Father Of The Bride' You Can Visit & Feel Like You're In The Film
Spoiler alert! 🚨
The remake of Father of the Bride came out last week and it has so many ties to Miami, Florida. This version of the film is about a Cuban-American family in the city, and they had various familiar South Florida locations recorded.
Gloria Estefan, who played the mother of the bride, is widely known to have roots in the Magic City, and she lives there, too. She brought her cultural knowledge to the big screen and made the movie feel as authentic as possible.
There's mention of Coral Gables and Coconut Grove, which are real places that exist in the city, as well as even a mock-up of Brickell Magazine, one of the local publications. They really paid attention to detail for the remake.
From Star Island to Little Havana, you can actually visit these places where the movie took place and be your own entertainment tour guide! We found a list of places where the movie was shot, so you can feel like you're a part of the cast.
Ball & Chain
Address: 1513 S.W. 8th St., Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: Ball & Chain is a staple Miami restaurant, and it's seen in the beginning of the film, where the father and the mother get married. You can still go here for a night out on the town and enjoy some Salsa dancing nights, as it famously located on Calle 8.
Domino Park
Address: 801 S.W. 15th Ave., Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: Domino Park in Little Havana is reflective of deeply rooted Cuban culture. At this park, you'll find people playing the game as seen in various scenes throughout the film.
Little Havana
Address: Calle 8, Little Havana, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: There were some unnamed restaurants in the film that were just around the corner of Domino Park on Calle 8, and you can explore the famous area that's considered Little Havana, which is a huge cultural focus in the remake.
The Biltmore Hotel
Address: 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, FL
Why You Need To Go: In Father of the Bride, Andy Garcia, who plays the father, takes his whole family to The Biltmore Hotel, where he hopes his daughter will choose the venue for the wedding reception. This famous hotel is absolutely stunning, and you can stay there, too!
Majestic
Majestic Restaurant on Ocean Drive in Miami, FL.
Felix Mizioznikov | Dreamstime
Address: 660 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: There's a quick cutaway of Majestic Bar & Restaurant on Ocean Drive. It was spotted in the movie, so you can add it to your tour guide list!
Vicky Bakery
Address: 3765 W. Flagler St., Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: Though Vicky Bakery's brick and mortar wasn't actually a location spotted, there is a scene where Garcia is holding a bag of food boxes and coffee from the restaurant when the women are trying on wedding dresses. It's a widely known Cuban bakery, and you can eat as the characters did on-camera!
South Beach
South Beach in Miami.
Address: South Beach, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: The main road of South Beach was featured, which is, of course, a staple in Miami. There's a distinct shot of this street all lit up at night, and if you don't come here as a tourist, now you can add it to your list of movie-magic locations.
Shelborne
Address: 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: The cast heads here for the groom's bachelor party, and there's a very focused shot on the entrance to this hotel. It's not only a place you can go relax at, but it's also a spot where you can enjoy your stay.
Star Island
Address: Star Island, Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: Star Island is a place you'll pass when you're headed to South Beach. You'll see it on the water with million-dollar homes, and it's a picture-perfect scene where you can always recognize Miami. This place is shown a lot as the family is wealthy, and is inferred as a location where the groom's father purchases a home.
