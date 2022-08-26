This Florida City Has One Of The 'Coolest Streets In The World' & It Beat Out New York
There's so much history here. 😍
There's one place in Florida that's ranked one of the "Coolest Streets In The World", and a study done by Time Out proves that Calle Ocho in Miami is a popular tourist destination with a vibrant energy that's off the charts.
The publication asked more than 20,000 locals what the best one is in their city, and based on the people's vote, the list was made. The Magic City's street reached No. 16 out of 33 different asphalt pathways.
It's based in the town of Little Havana and its rich Cuban history, movie magic vibes and famous landmark establishments might have something to do with it. So many places were featured in the film Father of the Bride.
From Ball and Chain to Domino Park, you can learn how to salsa or play a traditional game. Along the way, you'll see cultural wall art and award-winning food and beverage spots. It even qualifies as one of TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice for 2022.
Here, locals enjoy one of the largest Latin music festivals in the world, Calle Ocho Music Festival, to celebrate Carnaval Miami. There's live art and music and tons of vendors to see as you stroll along the street. The event typically happens in March.
Major rap star, Pitbull, who's from the Florida city also named one of his songs after the beloved area, "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)".
Other U.S. cities that made the Time Out list include Hayes Street, San Francisco at No. 10, Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles at No. 13.
While Miami reaches the third highest in the U.S., it beat out cities like Wentworth Avenue in Chicago (No. 20), MacDougal Street in New York (No. 29) and Newbury Street in Boston (No. 31).
So, next time you're thinking of your next vacation, this might just help you decide where to go!
