This Georgia Beach Surprisingly Beat 8 Florida Destinations On Tripadvisor’s Best Beaches List
Eroded trees > Turquoise water
Georgia usually doesn't come to mind when you think of destinations with the most beautiful beaches in the country. But the state's rugged coastline is home to some of America's best hidden gems.
Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice listed the 25 best beaches throughout the United States to visit in 2022.
This year's list featured Georgia's Jekyll Island Driftwood Beach at spot No. 6, ahead of eight popular Florida destinations.
The Georgia location ranked higher than beaches in Pensacola, Destin, Saint Augustine, Fort Lauderdale, Treasure Island, Panama City, St. Pete and Clearwater, Florida.
Walking down Driftwood Beach, you'll notice the coast lined with the remnants of eroded trees. Time has weathered the bark, so it's smooth to the touch, and the sprawling branches make for ideal climbing conditions.
It's a popular destination for families, where kids can play and explore the ancient trees. Its location off the beaten path means that year-round, it's never too crowded.
Driftwood Beach has served as a backdrop for hit shows like The Walking Dead as well as movies like The In Between, starring Joey King.
Tripadvisor users share a fondness for this hidden gem.
"Driftwood Beach was stunningly beautiful. The large live oaks are weathered and polished by the wind, sea and rain. Everywhere you look, there is a unique sculpture, perfected by Mother Nature. This is a must-see stop if you are visiting Jekyll, St Simons and Brunswick," one user shared in a review titled "Natural beauty on the ocean."
Though Florida has an abundance of white sand beaches with pristine waters, there is something breathtaking about Georgia's unique and undisturbed coastline.