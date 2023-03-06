This All-Inclusive Resort In Georgia Has Pristine Beaches & Looks Straight From A Fairytale
The club has its own oceanfront beach access. 🌊
Georgia's southern coast is covered in beaches and islands that are all too beautiful to miss.
Jekyll Island Club Resort is an all-inclusive resort located at the heart of Georgia's Jekyll Island Historic District, and it looks like it was pulled right out of a fairy tale storybook.
This elegant spot boasts so much for visitors to do, including two pools, six different restaurants on site, gorgeous grounds to explore on a bike, and pristine beach access. You won't have to leave the stunning old-fashioned property until checkout.
You can either stay inside the clubhouse guestrooms, at the ocean club, or in one of the cottages right next door. Whichever you choose, you will not be disappointed.
The cottages feature three separate different buildings with 47 rooms in all. These have a more homey feel with rocking chair balconies, huge communal gardens and courtyards, and apartment-style stays.
Nightly rates for guestrooms start around $279 a night, though their prices do fluctuate depending on when you book.
So, what about the amenities? The club has its own oceanfront beach access. A shuttle will take you to the access, so you don't even have to walk there, and you can get towels, beach chairs, and umbrellas from The Ocean Club.
A pool deck with an elegant pool, hot tub, and a fire pit offers a water-fueled alternative if you'd rather not take to the sands. You can grab drinks and bites to eat at the Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, all while you're lounging in paradise.
At first glance, you might think this resort is actually a castle from the Gilded age with its charming 19th-century architecture seen in its blush pink exterior, romantic round room, arches, and tower.
Prominent families like the Vanderbilts, Pulitzers, and Rockefellers have chosen to stay at this resort over any other, according to the official website, so the fancy "Old Money" charm is still felt around the resort.
Jekyll Island Club Resort
Price: $279+/night
Address: 371 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can stay in an all-inclusive resort that looks like it was pulled right out of a fairy tale storybook.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 08, 2020.