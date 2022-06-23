7 Top Seashell Hunting Spots In Georgia To Expand Your Gorgeous Collection
Georgia's coast is covered in some seriously beautiful beaches.
While some may be more touristy than others, it doesn't take away from experiencing the salty air.
Some of these spots are great places to go seashell hunting and to expand your growing collection.
These beaches might not be as pristine as those in charming Florida towns, but Georgia's rugged coast is eccentric and breathtaking.
The best time to go hunting for shells is right when the tide is low. All the shells and sea glass will be exposed and it'll be easier for you to find additions to your collection.
These seven hidden gems in Georgia are the perfect destination for finding shark's teeth, sand dollars, and one-of-a-kind seashells.
Cumberland Island
Price: $10 admission for a full week access, $34 round trip ferry fee
Address: 113 St. Marys St., St. Marys, GA to board the ferry
Why You Need To Go: While this undisturbed island is filled with ancient ruins and wild horses, the untouched beach is filled with unique shells and sharks' teeth.
Little Tybee Island
Address: Little Tybee Island Visitor's Center — 802 1st St., Tybee Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: This island that's twice the size of Tybee Island is only accessible by kayak or boat and has great spots for camping. During the day you can explore the secluded beach to add to your shell collection.
East Beach — St. Simon's Island
Price: Free to visit
Address: 4202 1st St., St. Simons Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: This huge stretch of beach on the island has many free access points. The perfect time to explore for shells is when the tide and the population on the beach are low.
St. Andrews Beach — Jekyll Island
Price: $8 to get onto the island
Address: St. Andrews Beach, Jekyll Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: This part of the island is great for bird and dolphin watching because of the wildlife viewing tower. While you're searching for sea life, you might just find some sea glass or unique shells. The island also has a breathtaking bike trail that's super cheap to peddle through.
Driftwood Beach — Jekyll Island
Price: $8 to get onto the island
Address: Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: Many people come to look at the sun-bleached driftwood that's exposed on this beach, but if you really get to explore, you'll find more than just driftwood. Plenty of treasures are washed ashore, waiting to be discovered.
Little St. Simons Island
Price: Various trip prices
Address: 1000 Hampton River Club Marina Dr., Saint Simons Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: With 7 miles of untouched beaches and 11,000 acres of forest and wilderness, you're sure to find some goodies on this island's undisrupted shores.
Ossabaw Island
Price: Cost varies. Multiple charters are available.
Address: Ossabaw Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: This secluded island is inhabited by free-roaming donkeys and has plenty of undeveloped beaches to explore. You can spend the day digging for seashells and shark's teeth. It is also a hot spot for sea turtles.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 31, 2020.