J.Lo Was Supposed To Be Part Of The Madonna-Britney Kiss But Was Stuck In Canada (VIDEO)
The iconic moment could have been totally different!
It seems like Jennifer Lopez missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and it's all because she couldn't leave Canada.
In an interview with E! News, the musician and actor confirmed the rumour that she was supposed to be part of the infamous kiss at the MTV Awards between Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
"Yeah, that was actually true," said Lopez.
"Really?" said a shocked-sounding Josh Duhammel, who was with her to be interviewed about their upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding.
"Yeah, yeah, I was filming a movie in Canada and we had met — me, her and Britney — to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film and so we couldn't do it," the Hustlers actress explained.
"Then they got somebody — they got Christina Aguilara, I think, to do it," she continued. "And I didn't wind up doing it."
"But yeah, we had talked about it. I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been," Lopez explained.
Who knows — maybe Lopez will get a chance to have her kiss with Madonna during the "Like A Virgin" singer's upcoming world tour, which actually kicks off in Canada.
Her first stop will be in Vancouver on July 15 which will be followed by stops in Toronto and Montreal after some shows in the U.S.
The tickets for the "The Celebration Tour" goes live on the website on January 20 and are likely to sell out quickly, so you'll have to be fast if you want a chance to see the Material Girl live and in person!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.