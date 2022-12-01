Julia Fox Slammed 'Hollyweird' Abuse Conspiracies On TikTok & It's Not Celebs, It's 'Men'
"Everyone loves pointing the finger at everyone BUT the man."
Julia Fox is back at it again with her TikTok rants, and this time she's coming after men and conspiracy theories about Hollywood celebs.
The model used a recent video to hit back at those who claim that Hollywood is full of sexual abusers and pedophiles, saying that it's not celebrities who are messed up, but men in general.
She pointed out that abusers can be found in every industry, but Hollywood is simply more public because we're used to hearing about these people every day.
"You guys love saying 'Hollyweird,' all the pedophiles in 'Hollyweird.' Listen up, f*ck faces, there are pedophiles in every industry!" Fox says in her video, which already has over 3.6 million views on TikTok.
She then argued that abusers and pedophiles are not exclusively found in Hollywood but are in every industry.
"You want to go be a chef? You'll probably have some abusers over there. Do you want to go be a teacher? Abusers there. Do you want to go be an engineer? Abusers over there."
"This isn't an issue with Hollywood. This isn't an issue with the fashion world. This isn't an issue with celebrities. This is an issue with men, god damn it," Fox says in her video saying before screaming, "MEN!!!!"
Fox continued her rant in her video caption which read: "but everyone loves pointing the finger at everyone BUT the man."
Many in the comments section of her video couldn't agree more.
Popular TikToker Chris Klemens commented: "LITERALLY NEVER UNDERSTOOD THE HOLLYWOOD THING BC OF THIS EXACTLY."
Another user wrote "Julia Fox for president," which received almost 55,000 likes.
"Don't tell them about the church," commented another user who has already amassed a whopping 70,000 likes.
However, others claimed that the fashion industry has normalized that kind of thing through questionable images like the bondage teddy bears in a recent Balenciaga campaign.
"Agree 100%, but the people trying to normalize it and slowly creep it into society's norm are the ones in Hollywood - I think the Balenciaga campaign," wrote one user.
That campaign was widely condemned after it came out, prompting Balenciaga to apologize.
Another user wrote, "yes, it's an issue with men, but regular people aren't as powerful as people in Hollywood who are massively wealthy; that's why it's talked about more."
"Okay, but Hollywood has such a huge impact on the masses like they have a lot more power and influence than a chef," argued another.
Do you think Julia Fox has a point?
