Prince Harry Says He Wants The Queen 'Protected' After Paying Her A Secret Visit In The UK
He wants to make sure she has the "right people" around her.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Invictus Games last week, and it sounds like he's got some questions about the people surrounding her.
In an exclusive interview with NBC's Today Show, Harry described how he and Meghan met the Queen for tea ahead of her 96th birthday. The couple managed to drop in on her without being noticed by the U.K. tabloids that have dogged them in past years.
Harry also mentioned that he wanted to ensure that his grandmother is surrounded by the "right people," despite the well-publicized rift between the prince and others in his family.
"Being with her, it was great. It was so nice to see her... she's on great form," he said during the interview with host Hoda Kotb. "She's always got such a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure she's protected and got the right people around her."
It's unclear who the wrong people might be, but Harry's comments triggered some angry backlash from royal fans and tabloids in the U.K., including frequent Markle critic Piers Morgan.
Morgan asked on Twitter how Harry might be able to protect his grandma while living "6000 miles away," among other things.
By quitting Britain & living 6000 miles away? \nBy trashing her family & institution on TV?\nBy snubbing Prince Philip\u2019s memorial? \nBy writing a book that will ruin her Platinum Jubilee?https://twitter.com/bbcnews/status/1516666491713773568\u00a0\u2026— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1650437461
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had not been back to the U.K. together since 2020, when they stepped back from the Royal Family and moved to the United States.
Harry added during the chat that California is now their home "for the time being," and that they've been "welcomed with open arms."
The Duke of Sussex spoke to NBC at the Hague in the Netherlands, where he was promoting the Invictus Games.
The Queen turns 96 on Thursday and she's got a big celebration ahead of her in the coming months.
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be happening at the beginning of June, and according to CNN, Harry said he'd like to be around for it.
He also hinted at bringing his children, Archie and Lili, so they can meet their great-grandmother.