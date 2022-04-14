The Queen Will Skip Easter Ahead Of Her 96th Birthday & All Eyes Are On Her Health
She is having 'mobility issues'
The Queen will not be attending Easter Sunday Service in Windsor Castle on April 17.
A press release from Buckingham Palace has confirmed that while the Royal Family will be attending the Easter Mattins Service, Queen Elizabeth II will be skipping out on the event due to health problems, reports the BBC. No further details were given on the Queen's health, though the 95-year-old monarch, who tested positive for COVID in February, stated earlier this week that it had left her 'exhausted.'
"This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result," she while speaking to a former COVID patient at the Royal London Hospital.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are expected to attend the service at St. George's Chapel along with William and Kate, confirmed The Independent.
This year, the Queen has canceled her attendance to various events, due to mobility problems. Today she was also not in attendance at the traditional Royal Maundy Service in Windsor Castle.
The Independent reports that only on four occasions, within her 70-year-reign, has someone stood in for the Queen at the Royal Maundy service. On the date, the Queen traditionally distributes Maundy coins to those who have been recognized for their community work.
This year Prince Charles stood in for his mother, handing out the coins to 96 men and 96 women - who have provided Christian service to elderly people, assisting people in need, or who have worked throughout the pandemic - in celebration of the Royal Matriarch's 96th birthday, on April 21.