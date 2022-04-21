NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

queen elizabeth ii

The Queen Had The Ultimate Kid's Birthday With A Pony Portrait & Her Own Barbie Doll

A seven-year-old would love this.

Global Staff Writer
Queen Elizabeth II.

Candace Beckwith | Dreamstime, @Barbie | Instagram

Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 on Thursday, and her birthday celebrations were enough to make any little kid jealous.

Buckingham Palace marked the Queen's big day by releasing a special photo of her with two huge fell ponies, while toymaker Mattel joined the fun by releasing its very first Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll.

"With 70 years of service, Queen Elizabeth II now becomes the longest serving British monarch and the first to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee," said a tribute post on Barbie's Instagram account.

"#Barbie observes the landmark occasion with a doll in the Queen’s likeness, dressed in an elegant ivory gown, blue riband with decorations of order, and a crown to complete her regal ensemble."

According to the BBC, the doll is part of the Barbie tribute collection, where "visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy" are commemorated with their very own look-alike barbie doll.

The Royal Family also sent out its best birthday wishes on social media by sharing a pic of the Queen with her ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. The photo was taken last month, according to her Instagram account.

And don't let the name fool you, because they're pretty hefty ponies.

Additionally, the British Army staged a few gun salutes and musical tributes to the Queen to mark her big day in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped in on the Queen ahead of her birthday earlier this month, while the rest of her family celebrated by sharing photos on her big day Thursday.


Although Thursday is the Queen's actual birthday, the U.K. is gearing up to celebrate her 70 years on the throne with a grand Platinum Jubilee in early June.

