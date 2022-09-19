The Trudeaus Revealed Their Best Memories Of The Queen & One Story Is So Wholesome
They told Lisa LaFlamme that the queen was once very kind to their son.
Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Justin and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau arrived in London to pay their respects as part of the official Canadian delegation.
On Sunday, one day before the funeral, the Canadian couple was interviewed by journalist and anchor Lisa LaFlamme, who asked them about their thoughts on the proceedings, what it's like to grieve in public and the future of the monarchy in Canada.
The interview also threw into focus some lighter moments.
"I want to begin with what it was like for you, Prime Minister Trudeau, to be at the foot of the coffin of a woman you met when you were just 7 years old," LaFlamme asked the prime minister.
"It's a moment of solemnity, of reflection," Trudeau responded, adding that "there was this beautiful energy."
LaFlamme went on to ask if there were particularly significant moments with the queen that he could remember.
"It's strange, but even as we were there to say goodbye, knowing that she'd passed a number of days before and yet her presence was so activity felt. I know that we're going to still feel her for decades to come in her impact," he said.
LaFlamme then asked Sophie if she had any lasting memories of the queen and she immediately lit up.
"Yes, because I remember visiting her with my little one, Hadrien. He must have been, what, 4 years old?" she said, looking at Justin for confirmation.
"Yeah, he was pretty small," Justin responded.
"Or even younger," Sophie added. "And he was trying to touch everything in the palace. And [the queen] was so kind about it… she even said he can go and look out the window into the gardens. So, the mother as well…"
"As well as the grandmother," Justin interjected, adding that the queen wasn't too worried about "the little trinkets on her side tables."
"Just cute moments, real moments of humanity, because at the end of the day, this is what it's about – bringing people together," Sophie said.
LaFlamme also asked Sophie about her thoughts on the queen, more specifically, what we've all learned from her as "a woman in a man's world."
"I think her female leadership, in all her authenticity," Sophie responded. "She was a truly present woman when you met her, she cared, she was deeply interested in world affairs and always made her point very clear."
"I think that people felt her authenticity and her dedication to service," she added.
LaFlamme is currently reporting on the monarch's death as a special correspondent with CityNews.
