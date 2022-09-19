The Queen's Funeral Is UK's Priciest Ever & It's Estimated To Cost Millions Of Dollars
It could be the most expensive single-day event ever in the United Kingdom!
Honouring the queen's memory is not a cheap responsibility -- as proven by Queen Elizabeth's historically expensive funeral on Monday.
Although the British government and Buckingham Palace haven't released the funeral costs yet, it is estimated to be around $7.5 million -- the most expensive single-day event ever in the United Kingdom, as estimated by former royal security officer, Simon Morgan for the New York Post.
"This is the biggest policing operation that the United Kingdom policing has ever undertaken," Morgan said.
Around 750,000 people were estimated to have attended the funeral, surpassing other mammoth royal gatherings like the one for Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding.
It's worth noting that majority of the funeral costs were allocated to the security operation. That was because of a "substantial threat of terrorism," said Morgan.
No less than 10,000 police officers were summoned, according to the London Metropolitan Police -- making it an even bigger affair than the 2012 London Olympics and the queen's Jubilee celebration.
The 2002 royal funeral of the queen's mother was estimated to have set UK's treasuries back by £5.4 million while Princess Diana's funeral cost between three and five million pounds in 1997.
Prince Philips's funeral last year was significantly cheaper because of the limitations of the pandemic -- but the numbers were still in seven digits.
The queen's final goodbye is the first state funeral since Winston Churchill's in 1965 and is the first funeral of a monarch since the queen's father, King George VI, passed away in 1952.
The funeral cost is expected to be split between the royal family and the government of the UK.