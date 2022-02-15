Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Prince Andrew Will Settle His Sex Abuse Lawsuit & He 'Accepts' That His Accuser 'Suffered'

He's promising to help fight against "the evils of sex trafficking."

Global Staff Writer
Prince Andrew Will Settle His Sex Abuse Lawsuit & He ‘Accepts’ That The Accuser ‘Suffered’
Arthur C James | Dreamstime

Prince Andrew has opted for an out-of-court settlement for a civil sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Queen Elizabeth II's son was being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that he had sexually assaulted her three different times when she was 17, reported the BBC.

According to the letter addressed to the federal judge in charge of the case, the two reached a settlement out of court, but the settlement amount has not been disclosed, reported CNN.

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," the letter said. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

Giuffre's lawyer confirmed that his client and Prince Andrew would be requesting a dismissal of the lawsuit from the federal judge within 30 days because of the settlement.

Giuffre sued the Duke of York back in August, and since then, the prince has been trying to get rid of the lawsuit while denying that he ever assaulted her, reported the Associated Press.

Andrew’s lawyers had previously accused Giuffre of trying to profit off of him with her lawsuit.

Prince Andrew has been linked to sex offender Jeffery Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender and had been arrested for sex trafficking minors in 2019. Giuffre alleged that Epstein had trafficked her to Prince Andrew and others when she was 17.

The letter was accompanied by a statement from the prince's representative, which stated his regret of being associated with Epstein.

Interestingly enough, he only said he regretted being associated with Epstein and not the actual allegations of sexual assault.

There was no apology in the statement.

"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others," said the statement.

"He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

The decision comes weeks after the queen stripped the Duke of York of his military titles and royal patronages.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Canada Is Getting A New Commemorative Coin & Stamp For The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The stamp will look just like a British one! 👑

@theroyalfamily | Instagram, CanadianMint | Twitter

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

To celebrate the queen's platinum jubilee in February, Canada Post and the Royal Canadian Mint are launching a unique commemorative stamp and a new silver coin.

Keep ReadingShow less
queen elizabeth ii

The Queen Is Hiring A Housekeeper For $13 An Hour & You Get 33 Days Of Vacation

Previous experience isn't even essential!

@theroyalfamily | Instagram

The royal family is hiring! More specifically, Queen Elizabeth is looking for a part-time housekeeper for one of the royal palaces located in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The job opening, which is on the royal family's job acquisitions website, is for a position that pays £9.50 an hour — about CA$13 — for a housekeeping assistant to clean the Palace of Holyroodhouse for 20 hours per week.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Queen Just Stripped Prince Andrew Of His Military Titles & Royal Patronages

He'll face a sexual assault lawsuit as a "private citizen."

@hrhthedukeofyork | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The royal family says it has stripped the Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal affiliations, and it will not help him in a sexual assault lawsuit linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Keep ReadingShow less
queen elizabeth ii

The Queen's Speech Was Deeply Personal This Year & Includes A Subtle Tribute To Prince Philip

"Even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas."

RoyalFamily | Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II's traditional Christmas Day speech had a particularly personal theme this year.

Her annual address comes after a difficult year, which included the death of her husband of 73 years Prince Philip, who died on April 9, two months before his 100th birthday.

Keep ReadingShow less